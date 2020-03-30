Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Mobile food pantries set
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, extending through April. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set-up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- March 31, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;
- April 1, 1 to 3 p.m., Torrington, 1923 Main St.;
- April 2, 1 to 3 p.m., Afton, location TBA, volunteers needed;
- April 3, 1 to 3 p.m., Evanston, location TBA, volunteers needed;
- April 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rock River, fire hall;
- April 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Medicine Bow, fire hall, volunteers needed;
- April 10, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kaycee, high school;
- April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Riverton, Foundation for Nations;
- April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Laramie, Interfaith Good Samaritan;
- April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- April 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Gillette, TBA, volunteers needed;
- April 21, noon to 2 p.m., Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- April 24, time TBA, Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Sheridan, location TBA.
League, tourney vball canceled
The City of Casper Recreation Division has made the decision to cancel the remaining 4 weeks of the Coed Volleyball season and the 11th Annual Casper Coed Tournament scheduled to take place April 18-19.
If your team has registered for this year’s tournament, staff is working diligently to process those refunds. Registered teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks. Teams that have been playing in our Coed Volleyball league will be receiving a prorated refund within the next two weeks as well.
The Casper Recreation Center would like to thank the community for their understanding during this challenging time. Our goal at the City of Casper’s Parks and Recreation Division is and continues to be providing safe, high quality recreational activities to our community.
For questions or additional information, please email pzowada@casperwy.gov or visit the official CRLA website at www.crlasports.com.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday 9 to 11 a.m., food pantry
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, closed this week.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, Grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call for appointment if you are shut in, limited delivery, (Kim’s cell 307-215-06683).
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon
- Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, 234-2002, grab and go.
- First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
- First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m., lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 506 West Birch, Ste. 15, noon to 6 p.m., while supplies last, curbside only currently, 277-7151.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.
