Town Crier: This Just In

Mobile food pantries set

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, extending through April. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set-up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.