Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Field trip closes out summer history club

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs, and the topic for August is "Oregon Trail Sites: Would You Rather?" As the name suggests, this program will take place outdoors along the Oregon Trail, and will maintain a safe distance by traveling in your own cars. It will be held on Saturday, August 8, beginning at 8 a.m.

Using the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's "Would You Rather? Activity Guide," students and their parents will travel in their own vehicles along county roads -- including some that are unpaved -- that follow the Oregon Trail from Casper to Independence Rock.

Online registration is required in advance for this free program so they can provide you with class information and the departure location via email. Please sign up by Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m. Detailed maps and other materials will be provided.