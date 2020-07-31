Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Field trip closes out summer history club
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs, and the topic for August is "Oregon Trail Sites: Would You Rather?" As the name suggests, this program will take place outdoors along the Oregon Trail, and will maintain a safe distance by traveling in your own cars. It will be held on Saturday, August 8, beginning at 8 a.m.
Using the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's "Would You Rather? Activity Guide," students and their parents will travel in their own vehicles along county roads -- including some that are unpaved -- that follow the Oregon Trail from Casper to Independence Rock.
Online registration is required in advance for this free program so they can provide you with class information and the departure location via email. Please sign up by Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m. Detailed maps and other materials will be provided.
As a follow-up, we will be conducting a free virtual Zoom class using this same topic on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. If you would like to sign up for this class, either with the August 8 class or separately again, please do so online. Please state BOTH (if you will be attending the in-person and the virtual). If you will be attending the VIRTUAL ONLY, please state VIRTUAL. If you will be attending the IN-PERSON ONLY, please state CAR. The first 25 local families to sign up for the August 15 virtual class before Tuesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. will receive a free activity supplies box delivered safely to their homes.
While Hands-on History Club is geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome to join. Because the August 8th program will take place using private vehicles, parents or guardians who can drive will need to participate with their children. Contact Patricia Ruppert at mailto:pruppert@casperwy.gov or Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Pronghorn photos at fort
The American Heritage Center's traveling exhibit "More Pronghorn Than People" will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and -- in Wyoming -- ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as "antelope," the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum's current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and the phone number is 235-8462.
