Town Crier: This Just In

Monthly DIY Challenge: Succulent planters

Succulents are so "in" right now, but who really wants the hassle of keeping those pesky things alive? With June's DIY Challenge, you can have all the benefits of cute little succulents to adorn your shelves or table tops without any of the upkeep. Stop by the Creation Station any time during the month of June to make your own succulents in a mini pot. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the Cricut machine in our makerspace. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

June Take & Make Kit for adults: Woodland animal bookmark

Stop by the library any time during the month of June to grab this month's take & make kit for adults... adorable — and foxy — origami bookmarks to use to keep your place while reading (and avoid the need for those nasty dog-ears). All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Summer reading program begins June 1