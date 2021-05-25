Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Studebaker owners meet Saturday
The monthly Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 29, at 253 Park Street. Following the meeting there will be a potluck barbecue. Burgers and brats will be provided. Members are asked to bring a side dish. One must not own a Studebaker to be a member, just have an appreciation of this classic automobile. For more information, call president Jim Harkins at 262-6634.
Deer Creek archaeology at trails
In celebration of Wyoming Historic Preservation Month, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host Spencer Pelton, Wyoming state archaeologist, for a special presentation at 1 p.m., on Saturday titled, "The Deer Creek Station Military Burial: Urban Archeology in Glenrock."
As the Wyoming state archaeologist and a University of Wyoming anthropology faculty member, Pelton will deliver a unique presentation on the Deer Creek Station military burial. The burial dates to the mid-1860s when the U.S. military operated a post in what is now Glenrock. In 2020, a recovery of the burial was made by the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist.
“We are pleased to welcome Spencer to the trails center for this fascinating and unique presentation,” says Dennis Kuhnel, Center Director.
For more information about this special presentation, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is always free.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 5 and 6, Pioneer Living History Weekend, David Osmundsen fires up his forge and demonstrates blacksmithing, and a Merchant family pioneer encampment takes us back in time with games and live music.
- June 12 and 13, Fur Trade Living History Weekend, Living historians and special reenactors will showcase in period costume the skills and tools needed to survive during the Fur Trade Era in Wyoming.
Patio talks at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.
- May 29, Spencer Pelton, Wyoming State Archaeologist, Historic Trail Archaeology, 1 p.m. (inside).
- June 5, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware.
- June 5, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 6, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware;
- June 6, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 12, The Fur Trade Era in Wyoming with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 13, Rendezvous Ramblings with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy , 1 p.m. (outside).
Summer trail treks
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosts trail treks throughout the summer to regional points of interest. All trail treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot, 1501 N. Poplar St. Please take a sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing. Be prepared for inclement weather throughout the day. Transportation is NOT provided and carpooling is encouraged. Four-wheel drives and high clearance vehicles are recommended. For more information or to register, call Jason Vlcan at 261-7783.
- May 29, County Roads 308/319 from Casper to Prospect Hill. The focus is on trail preservation to coincide with Historic Preservation Month. Spencer Pelton, Wyoming state archaeologist, will present at 1 p.m., after the trek at NHTIC on current trail preservation.
- June 5, Rocky Ridge, difficult to traverse and layered with multiple rocky outcrop formations where in 1856, a rescue party reached the Willie Handcart Company in blinding snow.
Summer hours begin
The Natrona County Library will be operating under its summer hours from May 30 through September 6: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.
Memorial Day ceremony Monday
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m., on May 31. The guest speaker is Travis Deti, chairman, Wyoming Veterans Commission. This year's ceremony will be an outdoor event.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Succulent planters
Succulents are so "in" right now, but who really wants the hassle of keeping those pesky things alive? With June's DIY Challenge, you can have all the benefits of cute little succulents to adorn your shelves or table tops without any of the upkeep. Stop by the Creation Station any time during the month of June to make your own succulents in a mini pot. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the Cricut machine in our makerspace. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
June Take & Make Kit for adults: Woodland animal bookmark
Stop by the library any time during the month of June to grab this month's take & make kit for adults... adorable — and foxy — origami bookmarks to use to keep your place while reading (and avoid the need for those nasty dog-ears). All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading program begins June 1
The Natrona County Library summer reading program is back and better than ever. Check out the online calendar or stop by the library to grab print calendars to get info on everything planned this year. And get excited, because we have to make up for 2020 with extra fun in 2021. Sign up for our summer reading challenges, for all ages. Download the Beanstack tracker app or register online at natronacountylibrary.beanstack.com. Learn more about summer reading at natronacountylibrary.org/summerreading, or call 577-7323.
June Teen Take & Make: Beaded wish bracelet
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab June's teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th - 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a beautiful beaded wish bracelet at home. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit), and wear your bracelet with summerific pride! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for Kids and Tweens: Summer fun activities
Drop in to the Children's Department from June 1 to June 5 to learn how to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and receive a list of fun summer activities to keep your brain learning and growing.
Wednesday Writers June 2
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month, 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 2, on the main floor. Open to all writers, from those just picking up a pencil through published authors, offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the Library: Summer Bingo
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, in the Crawford Room for a special summer edition of After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this fun-packed afternoon, complete with games and prizes. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by the Natrona County Library at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join the introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4Teens @4: Teen Writers
Come check out the semi-regular Teen program, Teen Writers on Thursday, at 4 p.m., June 3, in the Teen Zone of th Natrona County Library. This creative writing workshop will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Prusa 3D Printers
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's collection of Prusa 3D printers at 5 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, at the Natrona County Library. This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Bicycling basics
Do you feel jealous every time you see someone riding around town in their two-wheel pedal-powered vehicle? Don't be, biking is for everybody. Join us at the library at 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, in the Crawford Room, for a crash course (no crashing actually necessary) on biking, led by local biking enthusiasts, Steve and Libby Kurtz. We will cover riding attire, helmets, what to take with you, bicycle laws, and bicycle safety. Steve and Libby will even talk you through the Platte River Parkway and other Casper trail info, with maps included. You'll be ready to rock and roll in no time. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Sewing Class: Fabric baskets
Sewing classes with Cindy are back at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 4. Registration is required as space is limited, but all supplies are provided at no cost. Join us in the Creation Station for this crafting program where you'll learn how to make your very own fabric basket. Use your cute basket to hold anything from craft supplies to fluffy kittens. There's no need to have prior sewing experience in order to join in the fun. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Leather working: Key chains
Join us for a leatherworking workshop in our Creation Station at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 5. Registration is required as space is limited. We'll be using leather working tools and dye to make custom key chains. Registration is required, as space is limited. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Visit natronacountylibrary.org to register for one of the two classes.
World War II memorial, Medal of Honor winner at CC
The Casper College Veterans Club is hosting the World War II Traveling Memorial on campus from June 6 to 12, and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts on June 7.
The memorial is a replica of the actual memorial in the U.S. Capitol, containing 4,048 gold stars, each one representing 100 American military deaths.
Pitts was scheduled to speak at the college in February and rescheduled for June. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 and served from 2003 to 2009. He deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operations Enduring Freedom VI and VIII for a combined 27 months. He was wounded on July 13, 2008, near the end of his second deployment and spent more than a year recovering before being medically discharged in 2009. He was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 21, 2014.
The memorial arrives in Casper on June 6 and is open to the public 24 hours a day. A group of motorcycles, dignitaries and other vehicles will escort the memorial from Douglas to Casper on Sunday, June 6, beginning at the Broken Wheel truck stop at 10:30 a.m., driving through Glenrock at 11:15 a.m., from exit 160 to exit 165 on Highway 20/26, and arriving at Hat Six Travel Plaza at 12:15 p.m. It will arrive at 1 p.m., on campus and will be situated in the lower parking lot of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center.
On Monday, June 7, there is a community meet and greet for Pitts from 1 to 5 p.m., at VFW Post 9439 on Bryan Stock Trail.
The opening ceremony for the World War II Memorial takes place at 6 p.m., on Monday, June 7, in Wheeler Concert Hall with dignitaries including Mayor Steve Freel, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Wyoming's last Pearl Harbor survivor, Roland Thomas.
Pitts will speak at 7 p.m., on Monday, following a brief intermission after the memorial's opening ceremony.
Special Olympics plans big celebration for June
The Special Olympics Wyoming board of directors approved a return to Phase 3 Activities; sports competitions and training sessions can now be held at full capacity and without temperature screening. Team sports will resume as we head into summer. As always, it’s important that everyone involved with Special Olympics Wyoming events follow standard hygiene practices, maintain appropriate physical distancing, and stay home if they you are sick.
To celebrate, Special Olympics Wyoming and the Casper Horseheads will host a “We’re Back! Celebration,” featuring a day of sports activities at Mike Lansing Field on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
10 a.m. to noon: A Skills Clinic for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes with the Casper Horseheads players with lunch provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
5 p.m.: Cops and Jocks presented by Delta Dental will kick off at with a Unified softball charity game featuring Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, law enforcement and Fire/EMS to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
6:35 p.m.: The Casper Horseheads will take on the Mining City Tommyknockers.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Double header, all you can eat with general or reserved seating tickets. Autographed custom game jerseys, swag from sponsors, and fun. Join us in celebrating our Return to Play. To register for the clinic, play in the charity game, purchase game tickets, or volunteer, go to www.sowy.org.