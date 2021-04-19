Town Crier: This Just In

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, April 23 by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40-55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.

Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.

Caregivers' support April 27

This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Please join us on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. Second St., Building #500. Different topics will be discussed at each meeting. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and ideas to help with situations. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204, and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.

Brew for Thought April 29