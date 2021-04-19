Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Fried chicken Wednesday at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Top teacher speaks at CC
Alexis Barney, the 2021 Wyoming Teacher of the Year and Casper College graduate, will present the program “Ringleading Education: A Recipe for Success in the Teaching Circus” Thursday, April 22 at 4 p.m. in the Wold Physical Science Center, the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103.
The college’s education department is sponsoring the program and is encouraging community members as well as all campus faculty, staff and students to attend.
Alexis (Banta) Barney graduated with a degree in elementary education from Casper College in 2014 before transferring to the University of Wyoming at Casper. While at Casper College, she also was a successful part of the college’s forensics team. Today, Barney teaches fourth and fifth grade at Evansville Elementary School.
Republican women meet April 27
Natrona County Republican Women's monthly meeting for April is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Ramkota. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County senators and legislators with a legislative update. We are splitting it up between April 27 and May 11 to allow more time for elected officials to speak, as well as time for questions. Both meetings will be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, April 23 by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40-55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Caregivers' support April 27
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Please join us on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. Second St., Building #500. Different topics will be discussed at each meeting. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and ideas to help with situations. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204, and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.
Brew for Thought April 29
Wyoming Food For Thought Project is hosting Brew for Thought from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, to celebrate our collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing in Casper. Brew for Thought is a red ale showcasing Cascade hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm in north Casper and brewed by Skull Tree Brewing.
Enjoy an evening of food, friends, and locally brewed beer with live music from Chad Lore and beer brewed and poured by Ty and Nicole of Skull Tree Brewing. Plus, yummy tapas created with love by Chef Maggie King using locally sourced ingredients. This event is also a great opportunity to catch up with all the work Food for Thought is doing to change the system for good.
There will be limited admission. Though we’re not selling tickets, we ask all attendees to pay what they can at the door (suggested donation: $20).
To RSVP ahead of time, email info@wyfftp.org or call 337-1703.
Get ready for Super Flea May 1-2
A Super Flea Market will take place the weekend of May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.
Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.
The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.