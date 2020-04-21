Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
First Saturday Study postponed to June
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until June 6. This study will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study, refreshments are provided, and is non-denominational. This starts at 9 a.m., and meets at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Mission needs kitchen ingredients
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission is currently serving approximately 1,500 meals a week to those in need at the mission and in support of the Westwood medical shelter. Here is the most recent list of kitchen needs: shredded mozzarella, baking yeast, bacon, canned fruit, bread and cake/brownie mixes.
WFBR distributes to partners
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR's efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.
WFBR has witnessed its existing partners requesting more than twice the normal amount of food in order to serve their clients. The need to help fund the purchase of food is part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ efforts to do everything possible to continue uninterrupted food distributions.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be supporting dozens of communities by providing 43 local grants. Every county in the state received funding through one of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ partners/programs. This will help secure 208,000 meals for community members who may not know where they will find their next meal.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is "leaning in" and collaborating with Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming and her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the statewide COVID 19 Hunger Task Force, The Department of Homeland Security, VOAD, and many other state, county, and local officials.
