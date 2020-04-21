Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

First Saturday Study postponed to June

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until June 6. This study will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study, refreshments are provided, and is non-denominational. This starts at 9 a.m., and meets at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Mission needs kitchen ingredients

Central Wyoming Rescue Mission is currently serving approximately 1,500 meals a week to those in need at the mission and in support of the Westwood medical shelter. Here is the most recent list of kitchen needs: shredded mozzarella, baking yeast, bacon, canned fruit, bread and cake/brownie mixes.

WFBR distributes to partners

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is pleased to announce $52,000 direct funding to partners across the state as part of their COVID-19 response. These funds will be distributed to support the purchase of food as part of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ Fighting Hunger Feeding Hope Program. This is just one of WFBR's efforts designed to get food where it is needed most when it is needed most.