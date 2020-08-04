Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Zimmerman to be honored, retired Bill to speak
Watching her dad, Gail, take in friends and helping neighbors as a young teen, she learned about the importance of giving back. Her generous spirit and passion for helping youth has earned Casper businesswoman Rhonda Zimmerman the distinction of honoree for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Breakfast. The 22nd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Club will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.
Adopted at birth, Rhonda grew up in Casper. No stranger to hard work and perseverance, she earned a degree in social work from UWCC and went on to help youth as a counselor at the Youth Crisis Center, the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, and Central Wyoming Counseling Center. During that time, she also owned two convenience stores in Casper. She and her son currently own and operate E&F Towing and Transport, and she is a partner in Onus IV Hydration in Colorado. She is the co-founder of Casper Family Connections and a long-time board member of the club.
This year’s featured speaker is NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills. Prior to a successful career in professional football, Mr. Reed could be found almost every day at his local Boys & Girls Club in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Reserve your table now as space is limited due to health restrictions. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7 a.m. There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the club.
The breakfast is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Giving Campaign; Forward Together for Our Kids.
You can make reservations online at bgccw.org/breakfast20 or by calling 235-4079.
