Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Zimmerman to be honored, retired Bill to speak

Watching her dad, Gail, take in friends and helping neighbors as a young teen, she learned about the importance of giving back. Her generous spirit and passion for helping youth has earned Casper businesswoman Rhonda Zimmerman the distinction of honoree for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Breakfast. The 22nd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Club will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.

Adopted at birth, Rhonda grew up in Casper. No stranger to hard work and perseverance, she earned a degree in social work from UWCC and went on to help youth as a counselor at the Youth Crisis Center, the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, and Central Wyoming Counseling Center. During that time, she also owned two convenience stores in Casper. She and her son currently own and operate E&F Towing and Transport, and she is a partner in Onus IV Hydration in Colorado. She is the co-founder of Casper Family Connections and a long-time board member of the club.