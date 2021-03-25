Town Crier: This Just In

Easter at College Heights Baptist
College Heights Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Mike Sedar Park. Following the egg hunt you are invited to the Men’s Chili Cook-off at College Heights Baptist Church (located at 1927 South Walnut) for lunch. On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Sonrise Service at College Heights is at 7:30 a.m. and the Easter Service is at 10 a.m.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Cricut Car Decals
Participate in the Natrona County Library’s free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete April’s DIY Challenge: Cricut-cut and personalized vinyl decals to give your thermos, Nalgene, notebook, vehicle (or anywhere you can put a sticker) a bit more personality. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library’s Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Library closed Good Friday and Easter
The library will be closed on Friday, April 2, and Sunday, April 4, in observation of the Easter holiday.
Housing & Renters Counseling
The Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. For the month of April, there will be experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority to help teach what is needed to know about housing. Join us for the first of four housing presentations — “Renters Counseling” — on April 6 at 5 p.m., at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Learn some important information about becoming a renter and all the great things that come with renting your own place. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7570354.
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
April take & make kit for adults: DIY Trinket Dish
Have you always wanted to transform a simple porcelain dish and some of your favorite cocktail napkins into an adorable — but MIGHTY — knick knack catcher? That’s why Natrona County Library staff created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of April to grab this month’s take and make kit for adults — a DIY trinket dish to hold your keys, jewelry, spare change, and so much more. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
- Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
- Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
- Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
School’s Out: movie and frozen crafts
It’s Spring Break! Enjoy school-free days with the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to join in the Crawford Room on Thursday, April 1st at either 10 a.m., or 2 p.m., for a special “School’s Out!” program, where we’ll watch a movie and create twp super-chill crafts based on a popular movie. Attendees will create a snowflake wand and crown or a Sven antler headband. Space is limited, so be sure to register online to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids and tweens: book page butterfly
Spring has sprung, and with it comes colorful flowers and butterflies. Starting Monday, April 5, kids and tweens in grades K-6 can stop by the library to grab all the supplies they need to make fluttery, literary book page butterflies at home. Pick up a free kit in the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Tween Monday: sock bunnies
Easter may be over, but it’s never too early to start planning for next year. The Natrona County Library will host a hippity-hoppity craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming (clean, unworn) socks into adorable sock bunnies, which can be used as soft pals, yard critter accessories, or Easter decorations, the options are endless.! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Reading the West Book Club
In the tradition of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” a stunningly vivid historical account of the forty-year battle between Comanche Indians and white settlers for control of the American West, centering on Quanah, the greatest Comanche chief of them all. Empire of the Summer Moon spans two astonishing stories. The first traces the rise and fall of the Comanches, the most powerful Indian tribe in American history. The second is the epic saga of the pioneer woman Cynthia Ann Parker and her mixed-blood son Quanah, who became the last and greatest chief of the Comanches. Join online from the Fort Caspar Museum to discuss the book “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne, at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 6. The Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Wednesday Writers April 7
The Natrona County Library’s monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Open to all writers — from those just picking up a pencil through published authors — offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you’d like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the Library: toilet paper roll flowers
Join the group at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for the return of after school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this spring-y craft program where we’ll be teaching you how to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make: DIY phone holder
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 8 and through April 9, you can stop by the Library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make an awesomely colorful and functional cell phone holder out of toilet paper rolls. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for TEENS ONLY (Grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Rope lashing at April History Club
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs that have a hands-on component yet remain COVID-safe.
Join online Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore “Pioneer Rope Work.” This is the second in a series of rope work workshops we are doing, but you need not have taken the first class to participate in this one.
Interpreters will lead students through the practice of tying basic lashing knots to build rafts, ladders, and bridges like those they would have needed on the pioneer trails. Students will then practice their skills by engaging in a creative knot art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for the virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the tinyurl link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. Online registration is required by Friday, April 9, in order for you to receive the electronic invitation. Contact Stacey Moore at mailto:samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
For the hands-on part, the first 25 local families who register by Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. may pick up a free “Pioneer Rope Work” kit. Families will be notified as to where and how to pick up the kits after registration.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
“This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo’s parade grand marshal,” Kaufman said. “It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage.”
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.