Town Crier: This Just In

Housing & Renters Counseling

The Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. For the month of April, there will be experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority to help teach what is needed to know about housing. Join us for the first of four housing presentations — “Renters Counseling” — on April 6 at 5 p.m., at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Learn some important information about becoming a renter and all the great things that come with renting your own place. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7570354.

This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

April take & make kit for adults: DIY Trinket Dish