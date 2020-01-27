Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
After school at the library
While no one truly needs a dragon as a pet, I would bet that most people—if given the chance—would definitely choose to have a dragon as a pet, even if it meant their house burning down. Students in grades K–6 are invited at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, in the Crawford Room to make their very own dragon bookmark that they can keep as a pet without endangering the structural integrity of their home. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut project
Separate your keys from the rest of the humdrum pack with a personalized monogram keychain. A fun craft program takes place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, in the Creation Station. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting leather to make a keychain, and using paint to add a personal touch. Gift or show off these personalized keychains on your keys, backpacks, suitcases and more. Sign up at bit.ly/CricLeather120. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Fried chicken at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
4teens @4
Are you competitive? Do you like kicking everyone’s butts in board games and card games? No? Well, that’s OK. Neither do we. I always joke that I only play sports so that other people can win… The Natrona County Library will host a fun board and card game program for both competitive AND non-competitive teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, January 31, in the Teen Zone. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Sewing project on Friday
Join us at the Natrona County Library's Creation Station at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 31, to learn how to make your very own customized ear bud pouch using the Library's sewing machines, and never lose track of your tiny wireless headphones again. All supplies provided at no cost. Sign up at bit.ly/sewing131. Limit of 15 adult participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Deadly desserts at Art 321
It's Deadly Desserts time at Art 321, 321 Midwest Ave. Join other fun lovers on Saturday, February 15, for murder, mystery, music and comedy with "Noir Suspicions," presented by Outlaw Theater Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem begins at 7 p.m. During intermission, "Deadly Desserts," will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available now at Art 321.
Quick scarf class
The 2-Hour Scarves Class is at Casper Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, February 29. Learn to knit or crochet a boucle yarn and fun fur scarf in a couple of hours. The yarn and large size knitting needles or crochet hook are included in the registration fee. Some beginning knitting or crochet knowledge is helpful in completing the project during class. Sign up at Active Casper or at Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St., phone 235-8383.