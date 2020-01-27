Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

After school at the library

While no one truly needs a dragon as a pet, I would bet that most people—if given the chance—would definitely choose to have a dragon as a pet, even if it meant their house burning down. Students in grades K–6 are invited at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, in the Crawford Room to make their very own dragon bookmark that they can keep as a pet without endangering the structural integrity of their home. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut project

Separate your keys from the rest of the humdrum pack with a personalized monogram keychain. A fun craft program takes place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, in the Creation Station. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting leather to make a keychain, and using paint to add a personal touch. Gift or show off these personalized keychains on your keys, backpacks, suitcases and more. Sign up at bit.ly/CricLeather120. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Fried chicken at the Elks