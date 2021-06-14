Town Crier: This Just In

Take & Make for kids & tweens

In this at-home flowery craft, children will transform toilet paper rolls into beautiful blooms! Starting June 21, you can stop by the Children’s Department to grab a free craft kit with all the supplies you need to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician

Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m., 1, and 5 p.m., on Monday, June 21; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom’s performance, it’s recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.