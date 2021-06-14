Town Crier: This Just In

Tacos at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: rainbow beaded bracelets
After the storm comes the rainbow! Learn how to make colorful rainbow beaded bracelets that will let kids and tweens carry a rainbow with them everywhere they go—no storm needed. In this take and make craft, children will create their own bracelet at home (or at the park, the pool, their friend’s house, or wherever they want!). You can stop by the library to grab your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading kickoff party
Who’s ready for sunshine and reading? Me, me! Kick off summer with a party on the library lawn at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 16. Children through 6th grade are invited to join us for fun activities and maybe even some wild animals to kick off our Tales & Tails summer reading program. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4teens@4
Teens in rising grades 7-12 are invited to join us for this sensory and science-y afternoon at the Library where we’ll create a super non-sticky and fluffy sand flubber-like slime. Our ooey gooey 4Teens@4 will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge intro and demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, June 18, in the Creation Station. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the first book in the Ascendance Series by Jennifer Nielsen—“The False Prince”. The group is open to students in rising grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home flowery craft, children will transform toilet paper rolls into beautiful blooms! Starting June 21, you can stop by the Children’s Department to grab a free craft kit with all the supplies you need to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m., 1, and 5 p.m., on Monday, June 21; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom’s performance, it’s recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Monday
The Natrona County Library will host a summer crafting/engineering program for students entering grades 4-6 on Monday, June 21 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using masking tape, craft sticks, cable ties, straws, and more to create a pneumatic machine that uses the power of air pressure to lift and lower a load. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut vinyl cutter: Intro & Demo
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This is a quick 30-minute workshop at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things you wish they taught in school
We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. In June we will focus on taking care of the person that matters the most, you! Join us for the first of our self-care presentations at 5 p.m., on June 22, at the Library’s Crawford Room. Learn some important information about why mental health is important from experts at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Register on our website to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library’s Writers’ Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month online. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don’t forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you June have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join us on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508 Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cheney on AARP TeleTown June 24
Wyoming’s lone representative in the US House of Representatives, Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on June. 24.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on June 24. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
Prior to her election to Congress in 2016, Cheney served at the State Department as a deputy assistant secretary of state and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Middle East. She also practiced law at White & Case and at the International Finance Corporation.
Liz and her husband Phil Perry have five children and live in Wilson.
For more information, or to submit a question, contact Tom Lacock at tlacock@aarp.org or 432-5802.
Caregivers’ support group meeting
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 at 5:30 p.m. As a care partner, taking the time to honor, value and love yourself is not a luxury; it is an absolute necessity. Even though your care giving responsibilities can seem overwhelming, it’s okay if your loved one’s disease does not always take center stage. Please join us, we look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204.