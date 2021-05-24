Town Crier: This Just In

4Teens @4: Teen Writers

Come check out the semi-regular teen program Teen Writers on Thursday, at 4 p.m., June 3, in the Teen Zone of the Natrona County Library. This creative writing workshop will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Intro to Prusa 3D Printers

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's collection of Prusa 3D printers at 5 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, at the Natrona County Library. This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Bicycling basics