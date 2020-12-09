Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Help MOW recipients with small gifts
Natrona County Meals on Wheels is accepting donations through Friday, Dec. 18, to make Christmas bags for meal recipients who may not otherwise have anything else to open on Christmas. Soap, shampoo, lotion, socks, slippers, tissues, blankets, gloves, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, candy, and snacks are all great ideas. Donations can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th Street.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the upcoming School Choice Registration period, January 4, 2021 through January 24, 2021, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.
Buy used books by appointment
Thanks to those of who have scheduled an appointment for the Friends of the Library shopping event. Appointments will conclude on Dec. 18 and there still are a few spots for customers.
The shopping experience is similar to Early Bird sales. Each customer will pay $20 to shop for two hours and will then pay regular prices for any items they purchase. All books, games, puzzles, and media are priced at $2 or less. There are thousands of high quality donations in all categories. Each appointment is limited to only eight customers to ensure social distancing and safety. All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Schedule today. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with appointment requests or message through Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.
Register for hoops at BGCCW
Register your youngsters and teens for basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. High school students are invited to participate in the intramural basketball league that runs from Jan. 30 to March 20, 2021. Students can form their own team with 5 to 8 players or be placed on a team. Deadline to register for the high school league is Jan. 22, 2021. Cost to participate is $15 for members. Annual membership is $10.
League for boys and girls in grades K-6 runs Jan. 18 to March 18, 2021. Games and practices will be held in the gyms at the main club on East K Street. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. Coaches will contact players to alert them of location and time of first practice. The deadline to register is Jan. 7, 2020. The cost is $30 for members. Annual membership is $10.
This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of basketball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. Parents and spectators are expected to model appropriate behavior.
You can register at the main club at 1701 East K Street in Casper or our new online system at www.bgccw.org/hoops. If you have questions about the league, contact Jake Wilson at 235-5694, ext.3.
Art2Go kits from the Nic
The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org.
