Town Crier: This Just In

NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.

Buy used books by appointment

Thanks to those of who have scheduled an appointment for the Friends of the Library shopping event. Appointments will conclude on Dec. 18 and there still are a few spots for customers.

The shopping experience is similar to Early Bird sales. Each customer will pay $20 to shop for two hours and will then pay regular prices for any items they purchase. All books, games, puzzles, and media are priced at $2 or less. There are thousands of high quality donations in all categories. Each appointment is limited to only eight customers to ensure social distancing and safety. All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks.

Schedule today. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with appointment requests or message through Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.

Register for hoops at BGCCW