Town Crier: This Just In

Wine & Dine In to support symphony
Over the last 14 years the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River has become a favorite summer event, they knew both they and their patrons would want the celebration of music and community to continue. To ensure the safety of everyone, they have reimagined the fundraising event this year as a way to join together to support the WSO and local businesses.
The WSO will partner with local restaurants for the first ever Wine and Dine In on Wednesday, July 29 to bring you an evening of fabulous food, great wine and spectacular entertainment. You can choose to Wine and Dine In alone or gather with family, friends or colleagues for a fun evening together. Each restaurant will feature dishes specially made for the event that can be ordered online with a curated wine selection, and picked up in time to virtually celebrate.
Beginning at 7:15 p.m. the WSO staff will host a livestream featuring familiar faces from Wyoming and around the country. The evening’s entertainment will feature WSO musicians and guest artists including vocalist Devin DeSantis, violinist Sandy Cameron and pianist Steven Lin. The raffle has fun and exciting prizes including an all-inclusive luxury weekend at Brush Creek Lodge & Spa in Saratoga. The drawing for winners will be featured in their livestream on July 29.Tickets are available on the Wine and Dine In website for $20 a piece or six for $100.
Wine and Dine In is a new experience for the WSO, and they are so excited to see all of the local support and enthusiasm to participate, and they cannot wait to connect with everyone in their homes for a virtual event that brings the community together.
Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org for more information on how to participate.
One pitch softball tourney in August
The 21st Annual One Pitch Softball Tournament is on. The tournament is in Casper on Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16, 2020. The One Pitch Tournament offers a three-game guarantee in men’s, women’s and coed, competitive and recreational divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper softball complexes. Awards include t-shirts to first and second place teams in each bracket. All umpires are USA Softball Association certified.
Traditional softball rules are modified giving each batter only one pitch. If the batter gets pitched a ball, he or she will walk to first base. A strike or a foul ball is an out. The modified rules result in a fast-paced, action-packed and all-out fun tournament!
Entry fee is set at $200 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association/ All entry fees are due August 6, 2020. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
