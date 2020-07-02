Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wine & Dine In to support symphony

Over the last 14 years the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River has become a favorite summer event, they knew both they and their patrons would want the celebration of music and community to continue. To ensure the safety of everyone, they have reimagined the fundraising event this year as a way to join together to support the WSO and local businesses.

The WSO will partner with local restaurants for the first ever Wine and Dine In on Wednesday, July 29 to bring you an evening of fabulous food, great wine and spectacular entertainment. You can choose to Wine and Dine In alone or gather with family, friends or colleagues for a fun evening together. Each restaurant will feature dishes specially made for the event that can be ordered online with a curated wine selection, and picked up in time to virtually celebrate.