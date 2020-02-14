Town Crier: This Just In

The next session of fitness classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center will begin the week of February 24 or later. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress and have fun exercising with friends.

Get a great workout and maintain a better state of physical well-being in Forever Fit. Improve circulation, flexibility and fitness level with a warm-up, low impact aerobics, weights, resistance tube exercises and stretching. This special comprehensive fitness program is for anyone interested in a great workout with lots of variety! Class meets Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. and is instructed by Patty Kempf. Fees are $60 for nonmembers and $48 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class.

RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $74 for nonmembers and $62 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Phyllis Pearl-Erk.