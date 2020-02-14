Town Crier: This Just In

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women’s meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Open enrollment complete
The Natrona County School District Enrollment office has been working diligently to ensure an efficient enrollment process for all families during the Open Enrollment window.
The district is excited to announce that at this time, all families who completed the online Open Enrollment process during the Open Enrollment window have been sent an email identifying their student(s)’ enrollment placement.
If you completed the online open enrollment process and have not yet received an email identifying your child’s placement, please contact NCSD Enrollment by calling 307-253-5450 or emailing ncsd_enrollment@myncsd.org.
If you missed the open enrollment window, please go to natronaschools.org, click on Parents/Students, then Enrollment and click the button to enroll a new student in our district. Be sure to select the 2020-2021 school year. The NCSD Enrollment Office will be in touch with you soon upon your request.
Natrona County School District is committed to the mission of empowering every learner to grow, excel and be a successful contributor to the local and global community. Thank you to the valued employees, students, parents and community members who help assist in this mission each day.
KWHS ‘70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class website at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
New fitness classes at Rec Center
The next session of fitness classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center will begin the week of February 24 or later. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress and have fun exercising with friends.
Get a great workout and maintain a better state of physical well-being in Forever Fit. Improve circulation, flexibility and fitness level with a warm-up, low impact aerobics, weights, resistance tube exercises and stretching. This special comprehensive fitness program is for anyone interested in a great workout with lots of variety! Class meets Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. and is instructed by Patty Kempf. Fees are $60 for nonmembers and $48 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $74 for nonmembers and $62 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Phyllis Pearl-Erk.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. beginning March 23. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the Ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $58 for nonmembers and $46 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
Come and try out your first class for free, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7.00 per class. For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or visit online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page—search Casper Recreation Division.