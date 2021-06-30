Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
July at the planetarium
Looking for an afternoon outing for younger kids? Bring them to the Casper Planetarium to see “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.” Kids 6 and up will love the animated fun as they learn the Greek legend of the hunter Orion and how his image came to be a part of our starscape. This show plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. all through July. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. you can see “Summer Skies.” This detailed tour of the summer constellations, along with information about the evolution of the stars that make them, helps stargazers of all ages identify what they’re looking at on warm summer nights. Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details and trailers of our shows.
Native American art, pioneer music Saturday
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is hosting a live Native American art demonstration and pioneer music this Saturday. Special guests include Gerald Cournoyer, accomplished painter and member of the Oglala Sioux tribe, and Hank Cramer, American folksinger.
Gerald Cournoyer is the vice president of development at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Drawing from his Lakota heritage, Cournoyer’s paintings combine symbolic colors with features inspired by Lakota culture. At 2 p.m., Cournoyer will speak with visitors on how he creates his art -- as he paints.
Hank Cramer is an American folk singer with a repertoire of over a thousand modern and traditional songs. His humor, passion for history, and music makes for an entertaining and educational experience. Cramer will be speaking about America’s westward movement and its traditional songs. Throughout the day he will perform music associated with different trail history.
The schedule is 11 a.m., special performance, Oregon Trail Songs; 1 p.m., special performance, California Trail Songs; 3 p.m., special performance, Soldier Ballads.
“Gerald and Hank are amazing artists. We’re very excited to have them at the Trails Center this weekend,” said Kathleen Hanson, Education Technician. “Between Gerald’s live art demonstration and Hank’s folk music, this will be an even the whole family will love.”
For more information, please call 307-261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m., to 5 p.m., at 1501 N. Poplar. Admission is always free.
Register for adult kickball league
Registration is currently taking place for a new fun Kickball league for the fall season. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is excited to offer a new league that will begin Monday, August 23. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees, COVID guidelines and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s kickball league must register no later than Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Teams must have at least 12 players on a team and will play Monday or Tuesday evenings. Players must be at least 15 years of age to participate in any CRLA league.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Rec needs volleyball officials
The Fall Volleyball season is in full swing, which means we need officials for games. The City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, August 23. If you’re interested in becoming an official or know someone who might be, contact the Casper Recreation Center or Megan Sechrist at 307-235-8388.
Little-to-no experience is needed and we will train anyone who is willing to learn the sport. Must be at least 16 years old.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
New photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit "The Photos of J.K. Moore" will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through September 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.