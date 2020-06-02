Town Crier: This Just In

Sidewalk sale Saturday Excel Academy Private School is having a huge sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 6, at 500 S. Jefferson St. All items are name your price. Funds earned will go toward classroom materials for teachers. Items include toys, furniture, books, games, kitchen supplies, sporting equipment, home decor, and much more. Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick-up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
We are asking for individuals to assist us in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick-up the meal.
Register for rec center classes
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration is now open for summer classes beginning June 13 or later. A variety of classes will be offered including: Ballet Barre, Morning RIP, TaeKwon-Do, Basketball & Volleyball Skills Camps, Strider Camp, Cheerleading Clinic, Ballet, Clogging, Hip-Hop, Babysitting Clinic, Youth Pottery, Cooking with Kids, and Photography. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, we appreciate your patronage and patience during this time, and look forward to seeing you soon!
More classes will be added as summer continues such as Teen Cooking, Knitting & Crochet for Kids, and Tennis.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or register online at www.activecasper.com,
Summer activities for kids online
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance (WYAA) announced the launch of a series of summer activity guides, a suite of fun and engaging activities and challenges designed specifically for this atypical summer. New activities will roll out every two weeks through August. These resources are available to organizations, care providers or parents free of charge.
The guides will feature 150 activities and challenges developed for four different age groups (5-9) (10-12) (13-15) (16-18). It is adaptable for in-person and virtual instruction, or a hybrid of both, or built as take-home packets. The activities attend to skill building and social emotional learning. Visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/summer-learning/.
The Summer Activity Guide complements the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a self-guided experience for young people that want to practice skills such as empathy, the identification of problems, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and prototyping are developed as a part of the practice of entrepreneurial thinking.
For additional information, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.
