Town Crier: This Just In

Sidewalk sale Saturday Excel Academy Private School is having a huge sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 6, at 500 S. Jefferson St. All items are name your price. Funds earned will go toward classroom materials for teachers. Items include toys, furniture, books, games, kitchen supplies, sporting equipment, home decor, and much more. Veterans museum open

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.

The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.

WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.