Town Crier: This Just In

Spring on ice
The Casper Ice Arena will offer multiple opportunities to stay active and healthy this spring. Registration is available for Learn-to-Play Hockey, 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey, B.A.D Hockey, Learn-to-Skate, Figure Skating Clinic and more. The Casper Ice Arena’s coaches are a group of enthusiastic experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of each sport.
The newest addition to the youth programming, 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey, aims to provide kids the opportunity to develop all areas of their game such as skating, puck-handling, passing and shooting. The 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey is placed in a fun and educational environment for each player to be active and engaged.
Ice rentals are available throughout the spring at the Casper Ice Arena. Ice rentals include skate rental for corporate outings, birthdays, hockey scrimmages and figure skating.
For additional information about the spring activities or ice rentals, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Ice cream and popcorn social
Bethel Baptist Church is having its annual Easter Ice Cream and Popcorn social beginning Sunday night, March 22 through Sunday night, April 5. The featured DVD this year is "The Last Week of Jesus," which looks at the day-to-day events leading up to the resurrection. This is an interactive study and is open to any wanting to understand further the ministry of Jesus. Starting time is 5 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for further information at 234-8812.
Adult science series continues
The next event in the Adult Science Series sponsored by The Science Zone will take place in partnership with Urban Bottle on March 21. The evening will delve into the science of wine making and fruit fermentation. This event will take place at Urban Bottle from 6-8 p.m. a perfect activity for date night.
Groundwater awareness
In recognition of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Science Zone will host special activities on Saturday, March 14, during Community Day. They will partner with the City of Casper to provide educational opportunities for all ages! At 10 a.m. there will be a special presentation for younger children “Water cycles -- how you can help keep drinking water clean.” At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation more appropriate for older students and adults titled, “Groundwater: How everyday actions can positively and negatively impact water resources now and for generations to come.”
There will be special activities throughout the museum to explore the water cycle, how humans have impacted groundwater supplies and an analysis of water footprint calculations.
Discovery hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers a hands on STEAM Studio every Monday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Explore the exciting world of science alongside the educators as you create and explore. This is an activity that is great for families to engage in together. and to add science to your day! Activities change weekly.