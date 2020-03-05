Town Crier: This Just In

Adult science series continues

The next event in the Adult Science Series sponsored by The Science Zone will take place in partnership with Urban Bottle on March 21. The evening will delve into the science of wine making and fruit fermentation. This event will take place at Urban Bottle from 6-8 p.m. a perfect activity for date night.

Groundwater awareness

In recognition of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Science Zone will host special activities on Saturday, March 14, during Community Day. They will partner with the City of Casper to provide educational opportunities for all ages! At 10 a.m. there will be a special presentation for younger children “Water cycles -- how you can help keep drinking water clean.” At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation more appropriate for older students and adults titled, “Groundwater: How everyday actions can positively and negatively impact water resources now and for generations to come.”

There will be special activities throughout the museum to explore the water cycle, how humans have impacted groundwater supplies and an analysis of water footprint calculations.

Discovery hour at Science Zone

The Science Zone offers a hands on STEAM Studio every Monday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Explore the exciting world of science alongside the educators as you create and explore. This is an activity that is great for families to engage in together. and to add science to your day! Activities change weekly.

