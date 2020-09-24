Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears career, technical education
On Monday, September 28, the Rotary Club of Casper welcomes Lucas Dow and Rob Hill as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Their presentation will focus on the importance of developing Career and Technical Education (CTE) as it pertains to the creation of a skilled workforce. The Pathways Innovation Center in Casper is a dedicated CTE school striving to meet the needs of business and insustry.
Lucas Dow currently serves as administrator of Pathways Innovation Center. He was previously an assistant principal at Natrona County High School, and also worked as a CTE instructor at Kelly Walsh, Transitions and Dean Morgan.
Rob Hill teaches the Core Construction program at the Pathways Innovation Center. Prior to teaching, he worked in the multi-family construction industry.
Info meetings at Casper Christian
Casper Christian School will be holding informational meetings on Thursday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh Drive. Interested families, teachers and other partners are encouraged to attend. More information at casperchristianschool.org.
Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on the website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Girls’ Basketball is Monday, November 2 and Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
