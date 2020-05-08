Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Rotary Zoom hears Kaufman

On Monday, May 11, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Brook Kaufman grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska. She is a certified destination management executive, which is the highest level of achievement in the tourism industry.

During her time in Casper, she has fallen in love with the people and the sense of community. Her favorite part about her position is continually forming strategic partnerships with fellow community members and working together to come up with creative solutions for impossible problems. In February of 2019 she was selected to serve on the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners to fill a vacancy on that board.

Summer school, camps at Excel