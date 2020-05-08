You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Rotary Zoom hears Kaufman

On Monday, May 11, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Brook Kaufman grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska. She is a certified destination management executive, which is the highest level of achievement in the tourism industry.

During her time in Casper, she has fallen in love with the people and the sense of community. Her favorite part about her position is continually forming strategic partnerships with fellow community members and working together to come up with creative solutions for impossible problems. In February of 2019 she was selected to serve on the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners to fill a vacancy on that board.

Summer school, camps at Excel

Excel Academy Private School will offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.

Habitat info by conference call

Habitat for Humanity is offering informational sessions via free conference calls for those interested in the home ownership program serving Natrona County. A variety of sessions can be registered for on Habitat's website, www.heartofwyoming.org.

The next application cycle is from August 1 to August 31, 2020.

For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News