Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary Zoom hears Kaufman
On Monday, May 11, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Brook Kaufman grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska. She is a certified destination management executive, which is the highest level of achievement in the tourism industry.
During her time in Casper, she has fallen in love with the people and the sense of community. Her favorite part about her position is continually forming strategic partnerships with fellow community members and working together to come up with creative solutions for impossible problems. In February of 2019 she was selected to serve on the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners to fill a vacancy on that board.
Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
Habitat info by conference call
Habitat for Humanity is offering informational sessions via free conference calls for those interested in the home ownership program serving Natrona County. A variety of sessions can be registered for on Habitat's website, www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle is from August 1 to August 31, 2020.
For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!