Town Crier: This Just In

Checking on at-risk kids
Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer with CASA of Natrona County. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly, and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.
Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise during this pandemic. Children are no longer in the public eye -- they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.
If readers suspect a child is in immediate danger, they should call police or 911. They can also contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline via text, phone or online chat at www.childhelp.org/childhelp-hotline to report abuse.
Normally, advocate visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children's safety and well-being. Volunteers are currently working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. They are using phone calls, Facetime, Skyping and visiting from afar.
"While none of these is a great solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children's lives," said Chandra Ortiz, executive director. "We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join with us either by volunteering or considering a donation, helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis."
For more information about CASA locally, visit www.casaofnatronacounty.net.
Ski history project thanks donors
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to our project. We are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann and Larry and Becky Steensland.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
