Town Crier: This Just In

July mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners, and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce, and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
“Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week’s worth of food for a family of four.” added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
- July 2, Rock River, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fire hall;
- July 9, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- July 10, Hanna, 10 a.m. to noon. 8000 Hwy 72;
- July 11, Greybull, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 500 US Hwy 20 S., Basin;
- July 17, Kaycee, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.;
- July 18, Guernsey, 1 to 3 p.m. 250 W. Whalen St.;
- July 21, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m., 18 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- July 24, Evansville, TBA. Aspen T. Park;
- July 25, Laramie, 1 to 3 p.m. 523 S. Adams St.
Tennis classes at Rec Center
Register the kids now for introductory classes to the lifelong sport of tennis. The Casper Recreation Center has youth classes for ages 7-15 beginning the week of July 13. Youth classes are held for 4 weeks at the Beverly tennis courts in the mornings.
The 10 & Under Tennis Program developed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tailors equipment and courts to a child’s size so they develop skills and have fun right from the start. Classes for ages 7-10 meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Registration fee is $35 for Rec Center members and $47 for nonmembers.
Level 1 classes are an intensive skill-building level for the older students ages 10-14 that have never had lessons before. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 9:50 to 10:45 a.m. Registration fee is $74 for Rec Center members and $86 for nonmembers.
Level 2 classes are great to improve skills, especially for those going into competitive levels in High School. Students should have taken at least one session of beginning classes, are able to use forehand and backhand consistently and serve the ball over the net. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 10:50 a.m. to noon. Registration fee is $86 for Rec Center members and $98 for non-members.
Students need to bring their own racquets (or use one of the Recreation Center’s) and one (1) can of new high-altitude balls.
Don’t delay, class sizes are limited, so register today. For more information on individual classes and registration fees, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or check online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper.
