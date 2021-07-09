Town Crier: This Just In

Cheney to join rescheduled AARP town hall
Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on July 21.
This TeleTown Hall takes the place of the previously scheduled June 24 TeleTown Hall.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:55 p.m. on July 21. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
MPO studies Rail Trail expansion Hat Six to Edness
The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), in coordination with HDR Engineering, is hosting two public participation opportunities for the Casper Rail-Trail Extension Plan. This study will examine possible alignments from Hat Six Road to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, and will identify a route that provides the safest crossing across US 20/26 (Old Glenrock Highway) into the park. The team will also conduct safety, cost, and traffic analyses while collecting feedback from residents, stakeholders, and trail users to identify the best route for the extension.The MPO is currently seeking public input to help develop the extension plan through a digital survey and at a pop-up event.
The digital survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/CasperRail-Trail until July 19.
The pop-up event is Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Edness K. Wilkins Park, Platte River Shelter, north of the park entrance on the main road at the river.
Orientations for high school equivalency set at CC
The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer two final orientation sessions this summer for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The first will be held Wednesday, July 28, and the second will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m. and all will occur at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.
“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our high school equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency Preparation, the CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations July 28 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, July 27. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations Aug. 10 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 9. Those wanting to attend can make reservations by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse/.
Virtual alternative to Trek
For those who can’t make the actual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 12, the Casper College T-Bird Trek features a virtual alternative.
“We continue to offer this every year because it is so popular, and participation is easy,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The Virtual Trek allows participants to start anytime and anywhere as long as they complete their run before Sept. 16. Participants can also complete the Virtual Trek concurrently with another race.
“We’d like to see people running or walking the Trek together, challenging friends in other states and countries, and having fun. Virtual racers can join in the fun on social media by using #runyourtrek and submitting their pictures online. We are trying to make this really fun,” noted Dalton.
Those interested in participating need to sign up by Friday, Sept. 10, for either the Outlook Point Half Marathon, the Downhill Half Marathon, the 10K, or the 5K at caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek. The cost is $60 for either of the half marathons, $50 for the 10K, and $40 for the 5K. Prices in all categories will go up by $10 Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Virtual runners must pay their registration fee by Saturday, Sept. 11, to receive a T-Bird Trek performance shirt in the mail. Prices for the virtual races are the same as for the actual races to cover postage and handling for the T-shirt. According to Dalton, virtual runners are NOT eligible for chip timing or top finisher prizes from the actual races and will not be included in the official race results.
For more information, contact Dalton at 268-2325 or adalton@caspercollege.edu.