Town Crier: This Just In

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on October 23 is baked pork chops and fixins, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.

Free flea market/garage sale Saturday

Let's do it all again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday at 450 S. Wolcott. Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in. Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff. Our vendors last week made a few bucks so we are going to do this all over again. No charge for booth space. For more information phone Mary Ann Budenske, 215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.

Avengers play Saturday

The Avengers Band will play at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24. Admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.

Sign up for adult hoops