Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Pork chops at the Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on October 23 is baked pork chops and fixins, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.
Free flea market/garage sale Saturday
Let's do it all again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday at 450 S. Wolcott. Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in. Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff. Our vendors last week made a few bucks so we are going to do this all over again. No charge for booth space. For more information phone Mary Ann Budenske, 215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Avengers play Saturday
The Avengers Band will play at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24. Admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.
Sign up for adult hoops
Basketball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering men’s and women’s basketball leagues that will begin play on November 23, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s basketball league must register no later than Thursday, November 12, 2020. Any individual not already associated with a team, but wishing to join a team, may enter their name and contact information on a Potential Players List located at the Recreation Center’s Reception Counter. This information will be made available to existing teams.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Fireball 500 in November
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Turkey Bowl, a 9-pin no tap invitational singles/doubles handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on November 14, at El Mark-O Lanes. The entry fee will be $22 per person per event, for a total of $44 per person for the tournament. There will be a man’s and a woman’s singles prize fund. Each doubles entry must include a Fireball 500 Club member. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. We will also hold the 2020 general meeting at the same time.
For more information, email Donna at fortmorton11@gmail.com.
Explore Native American sign language
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe by going virtual.
Join us online at 10 a.m. mountain time, on Saturday, November 14, Mountain Time to explore “Native American Sign Language and Trade on the Plains.” Students will learn how to communicate with their hands and not their tongues. Then they will practice their sign language ability while they negotiate trades with other students. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online at tinyurl.com/hohclubCasper. The first 25 local families to sign up before 5 p.m., on Wednesday, November 11, will receive a free bag of ingredients to make trade items. The bag will be delivered contact free to their homes on Nov. 13. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity bag is November 11, but you may sign up to join the class as late as 5 p.m., on Friday, November 13. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
