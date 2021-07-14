Town Crier: This Just In

Opera Wyoming sets outdoor performance

Opera Wyoming is pleased to announce its show for the second annual Opera-on-the-Farm. Pauline Viardot’s French interpretation of Cendrillon premiers Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, live and outside on a farm just west of Casper at 12260 W. Zero Rd.

Directed by Daniel Quintana, with musical direction by Emily Quintana, Cendrillon is an hour-long performance of the classical Cinderella story. Originally written to be performed in a salon living room, Opera Wyoming is returning to the location of last year’s “Voices of Courage” concert on the farm.

The cast includes guest performers from Salt Lake and Laramie, as well as well-known local talent.

Audience members are invited to bring their own blankets and chairs, snacks and drinks, and enjoy an evening of live entertainment under the Wyoming sky. As this is a working farm we ask that all pets are left at home.

Cendrillon opens on Friday, July 23. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the gate opens at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at operawyoming.wellattended.com or at the door. General admission is $15. Student/Senior (65+) and Veteran admission is $10.

Cendrillon is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council.

