Town Crier: This Just In

Make fleece blankets
The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter and spring dates are January 18, February 15, March 21, April 18 and May 16. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. They can always use donations of fleece as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.
3D Printer intro and demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library’s 3D printer at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The 3D printer is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library’s Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Make a Google docs resume
Join at the library at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, for a special program in the Tech Center for folks who are on the job hunt. Attendees will learn how to make a resume using a Google Docs resume template, as well as how to edit and personalize your resume. This session will include tips to help you build a better resume that will make you stand out in your job search. They will be using Google Docs, so a Google account is required. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Penguins after school
What’s a good way to break the ice? A chubby penguin. Students in grades K–6 are invited to come to the library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, in the Crawford Room for a fun reading, snacking and crafting program inspired by everyone’s favorite Antarctic flightless birds. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
String theory is the theoretical framework in physics in which the point-like particles of particle physics are replaced by one-dimensional objects called strings. STRING ART is not nearly as complicated and far more fun to grasp. The Natrona County Library will host a fun not-at-all-to-do-with-physics craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Wyoming history series
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, in the Crawford Room. This month’s presenter will be discussing cowboy letters of the Old West, an important epistolary narrative of the state’s history, and an integral part of piecing together the Old West that made Wyoming. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Family afternoon at the library
When children’s ability to believe in Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy is threatened by an evil boogeyman, a hero steps in to save the day… Jack Frost. Kids and their adults are invited to join at the Natrona County Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, for a fun afternoon of movies and cold-weather crafts. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information on this program and the movie that will be played.
Lunch and learn about railroads
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its winter Lunch and Learn program. It will be held at Fort Caspar Museum from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and will feature local historian Con Trumbull who will present “Rails Across the Prairie: The Role of Railroads in the Development of the West, 1860s to Present.”
With the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869, the West fundamentally changed. Vast oceans of prairie, largely unsettled, were now open for development. Over the next fifty years, technological developments, railroad services and increased trackage ingrained the railroad into nearly every facet of life. However, after World War II, the rise of the automobile and airplane led to the decline of the railroads.
Trumbull, who serves as the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s board president, is a train fireman and engineer, as well as an archivist, at the Nevada Northern Railway Company in Ely, Nevada. His talk will focus on the role of railroads in developing the West from the 1860s through the present day and the resulting social impacts.
An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by January 23 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for nonmembers; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature a buffet of fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts and beverages.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Bach’s Lunch welcomes special guest
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Wyatt Smith will perform for the Bach’s Lunch Wednesday series at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and he will give a full recital on Friday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, where a free will offering will be accepted.
Casper organists Beverly Reese and Donna McIntire discovered Wyatt Smith when they heard him at a regional conference and invited him to perform for the Bach’s Lunch series in Casper. His mother drove him from South Dakota, because he was not yet driving. He performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee as a Rising Star, having won the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists — Region VI in 2011.
Smith serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle. He is also the affiliate artist in Organ & Harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he teaches private lessons, curates the care of the Fritts organ in Kilworth Chapel, along with performing “Organ at Noon” recitals throughout the year. He is a graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, under the guidance of Dr. Carole Terry. Wyatt received his Master of Music degree from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Art exhibit at Scarlow’s
Casper natives Isaac Whitlatch and David Rufenaucht will be showing artwork at Scarlow’s Gallery in downtown Casper. Both artists are looking forward to seeing everyone at the reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday January 31. The work is a collaboration in several different media showcasing the illustrative styles of both artists, entitled “Loose Ribs.”
Whitlatch was born in Casper and studied advertising illustration at The Brooks Institute for Photography in Santa Barbara, California. He lives and works as an illustrator and two-dimensional designer in Helena, Montana.
Rufenacht was born and raised in Casper and from a very young age would spend countless hours doodling and drawing. He lives with his family in Casper.
Brunch and Bach Feb. 2
Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nic for the second Brunch and Bach of the season on February 2, 2020. Brunch and Bach is held at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is proudly presented by Hilltop National Bank with other generous underwriting from Platte River Injury Law, Wyoming Medical Center and Todd and Tami Milliken.
February’s event will feature the WSO Brass ensemble, with brunch and coffee from Grant Street Grocery and Market and craft cocktails from Urban Bottle. The Nic will also have a new exhibition celebrating The Year of the Woman featuring six regional female artists including new works from Neltje.
Brunch and Bach is fun for the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for ages four and up.
Entry is free for WSO season/pick three ticket holders, Nic members and children under 5. General public fee is $5 per person.
Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org, or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.