Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 13 is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.
Steaks at Elks Friday
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 16 is steaks and fixins, from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $12 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other oNLY. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to the Ritual Team.
Fireball 500 results
The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, a four-person team (minimum one Fireball 500 Club member) Handicapped Tournament was held on April 10 at The 307 Sunrise.
Team: 1. Misfits (Steve Rufenacht, Phyllis Rufenacht, Brandi Eastlund, Zelda Jensen), 2,788; 2. The Wild Ones (Marla Whitaker, Shannon Berlinger, Elvis Lick, Alice Palmer), 2,775; 3. Mix and Match ( Jonica Fields, Kirsti Jeffers, Donna Castle, Shawn McTigue), 2,706; 4. Can’t Bowl…Drink (Renae Berlinger, Maria Kellogg, Donna Morton, Ted Morton), 2,644; 5. IDK (Willie Moler, Sierra Schamber, Angie Smith, Jaime Moler), 2,582.