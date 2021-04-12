Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Chicken fried steak at Elks

Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 13 is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.

Steaks at Elks Friday

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 16 is steaks and fixins, from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $12 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other oNLY. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to the Ritual Team.

Fireball 500 results

The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, a four-person team (minimum one Fireball 500 Club member) Handicapped Tournament was held on April 10 at The 307 Sunrise.