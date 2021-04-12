 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Chicken fried steak at Elks

Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 13 is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.

Steaks at Elks Friday

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 16 is steaks and fixins, from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $12 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other oNLY. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to the Ritual Team.

Fireball 500 results

The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, a four-person team (minimum one Fireball 500 Club member) Handicapped Tournament was held on April 10 at The 307 Sunrise.

Team: 1. Misfits (Steve Rufenacht, Phyllis Rufenacht, Brandi Eastlund, Zelda Jensen), 2,788; 2. The Wild Ones (Marla Whitaker, Shannon Berlinger, Elvis Lick, Alice Palmer), 2,775; 3. Mix and Match ( Jonica Fields, Kirsti Jeffers, Donna Castle, Shawn McTigue), 2,706; 4. Can’t Bowl…Drink (Renae Berlinger, Maria Kellogg, Donna Morton, Ted Morton), 2,644; 5. IDK (Willie Moler, Sierra Schamber, Angie Smith, Jaime Moler), 2,582.

Women’s High Series, Kirsti Jeffers,  482;  Women’s High Game, Brittany Hoffman,189.

Men’s High Series, Shannon Berlinger, 490; Men’s High Game, Shannon Berlinger, 201.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

