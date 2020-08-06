Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Dance at the Eagles Saturday

Come dance to music provided by DJ, Dallas Chopping or bring your own CDs or iPod to the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday. Admission is only $4. There will be a potluck supper. The next dance is August 22 with DJ Machelle Holloway.

Church postpones centennial celebration

August 15, 2020, marks the 100-year anniversary of the dedication of Saint Anthony of Padua’s church building in Casper.

The origins of the church date back to 1888 when a young couple moved to Casper and had to have their baby baptized in Nebraska since there was no Catholic church in Casper. The couple then forged a friendship with the priest, who started traveling to Casper for an occasional Mass.

In 1897, a group of Catholic women got together and laid out a plan for the building of a church. The bishop approved the project, and a wooden church was built in 1898. The Catholic population in Casper grew steadily, and by 1915, it was clear there was a need for a bigger church. Plans for the new church were drawn, and consequently, St. Anthony's Church, as we know it today, was built in downtown Casper.