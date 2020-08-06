Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Dance at the Eagles Saturday
Come dance to music provided by DJ, Dallas Chopping or bring your own CDs or iPod to the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday. Admission is only $4. There will be a potluck supper. The next dance is August 22 with DJ Machelle Holloway.
Church postpones centennial celebration
August 15, 2020, marks the 100-year anniversary of the dedication of Saint Anthony of Padua’s church building in Casper.
The origins of the church date back to 1888 when a young couple moved to Casper and had to have their baby baptized in Nebraska since there was no Catholic church in Casper. The couple then forged a friendship with the priest, who started traveling to Casper for an occasional Mass.
In 1897, a group of Catholic women got together and laid out a plan for the building of a church. The bishop approved the project, and a wooden church was built in 1898. The Catholic population in Casper grew steadily, and by 1915, it was clear there was a need for a bigger church. Plans for the new church were drawn, and consequently, St. Anthony's Church, as we know it today, was built in downtown Casper.
This year's anticipated centennial celebration is postponed until next summer.
We welcome you to experience Mass in our beautiful church. See our website for Mass times at stanthonyscasper.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!