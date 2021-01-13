Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Historic Bishop Home open for tours
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., continues to be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will continue to host small private events for a fee. The major restoration project for 2021 is a new drive-through to facilitate the home's access. The front porch was successfully restored in 2020 and welcomes visitors with an ADA ramp and new steps. Visitors may access the home by either the front or back porches. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Jefferson Street. Members of the nonprofit Cadoma Foundation which administers the home are grateful for year-end support received by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Wyoming Business Relief Fund, the Greenwood Foundation and private donors. For more information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Bishop Home seeks board members
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. Classes begin the week of Feb. 1 at the Casper Recreation Center. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise. Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Tuesdays from 5:25 to 6:05 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate clogging meets from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and advanced class from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Both adult classes meet Mondays and are instructed by Lori Spearman.
Adults in the belly dancing class will learn basic posture, techniques, and movements used in American Oriental dance. Belly dancing improves self-confidence, poise and posture and is open to all regardless of experience, gender or body type. The class meets on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be instructed by Crystal St. Gelais.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Vintage snow machine race set for Casper Mountain
Riders from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Illinois and more are set to compete in the Xtreme Mountain Racing (XMR) event on Casper Mountain Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
“We’re looking forward to having this adrenaline-pumping event in Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Casper Mountain is an incredible asset to our community and we can’t wait to welcome racers from around the region to compete here.”
The race will be held at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, where riders will compete at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Registration will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The race is free to attend, with racers competing from surrounding states. Participants include all ages and models, from junior minis to outlaw mods. There are no specific spectator locations set up, but there is lots of room and space to naturally social distance along the race route. As always, please follow posted signage, keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering when appropriate.