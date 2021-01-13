Town Crier: This Just In

Dance classes at rec

Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. Classes begin the week of Feb. 1 at the Casper Recreation Center. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.

Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.