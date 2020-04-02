Town Crier: This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Garden in place

Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.

NAMI family to family canceled

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. NAMI Casper has canceled the class set for April with no start date at this time. Contact Amy Freye at 860-908-2233 or NAMI Casper at 234-0440 for more information.

Casper Planetarium COVID-19 update

The Casper Planetarium will be closed to visitors for as long as Natrona County schools are closed. But while you're observing social distancing, you can still get your astronomy fix. Short podcasts (typically 4 to 8 minutes) are available on the planetarium's Facebook page and Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/user/CasperPlanetarium. New podcasts are added every few days. The website, casperplanetarium.com, also has links to a number of astronomy education sites like NASA's Space Place for Kids, online observing guides for backyard astronomers, including some geared specifically to kids, and skymaps that help you identify stars, constellations and planets in the current night sky. They are also working on live streaming educational presentations – please check the Facebook page for information on that as it becomes available.

