Town Crier: This Just In

Summer camps at Casper Planetarium

There are still spaces available in the Casper Planetarium’s two remaining summer camps for students. Earth Science Camp for 9 and 10 year olds meets from 10 a.m. to noon for one week, July 6 to 10. Students will learn about animals, habitat, weather, rocks and more. Cost is $25 per camper. Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up meets from 1 to 2 p.m. for one week, July 27-31. Students will learn how to observe the moon, identify stars and constellations, and more. A telescope for nighttime stargazing will be checked out to each camper on Monday and returned on Friday. They will also receive a planesphere and observation log which they can keep. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.