Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

Girl Scout cookie season

Girl Scouts in Wyoming will take cookie pre-orders until Feb. 21, with delivery in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 18. Cookies can be purchased during Cookie Booth Sales from March 26 to April 18. Girl Scout cookies remain $4 per box with the exception of S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics, which are $5 per box. For more information on 2021 cookies, go to gsmw.org or email kristio@gsmw.org.

Register for Shepherd of the Hills preschool

Registration for the 2021/2022 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. for families who have had children previously enrolled in our program. There is a $50 registration fee. Open registration begins March 1 and will be ongoing. It is a well established, nondenominational Christian based part time preschool for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Music is incorporated in all classes, but what sets the curriculum apart from other programs are the Suzuki violin lessons in the Pre-K 5-year-old class. All teachers are degreed and experienced. Call 234-8522 to set up a time to observe the program in action and see if it is a good fit for your child.

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

