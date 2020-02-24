Town Crier: This Just In

Benefit breakfast Sunday

VFW Post 9439 and Auxiliary, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, will host a benefit breakfast for Interfaith from 8 to 11 a.m., on Sunday, March 1. All proceeds go to Interfaith. Menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, green chili, pancakes, French toast sticks, danish, fruit and beverages. Cost is $7.00 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Please come out and give your support. Public is welcome.

Stations and soup March 4

Hockey helps the hungry March 5

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual Hockey Helps the Hungry, supporting the Salvation Army, will be held Thursday, March 5 at the Casper Ice Arena. The event starts at 5:30 with a little scrimmage between the 6U’s/8U’s and some of our local firefighters! Stick around to see who gets bragging rights as Casper Oilers High School teammates become rivals in the annual Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona County battle on the ice. Admission to the event is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Casper Hockey seniors will also be honored as we acknowledge their time and dedication to our club and the sport of hockey. Make plans to come and help us make this event our most successful yet in support of the Salvation Army. For more information, contact Diane at (307) 315-0188.