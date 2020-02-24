Town Crier: This Just In

Caps 4 Kids Wednesday
If you are as tired of cold, snow, and wind as many of us are, plan to join those who knit or crochet stocking caps for kids of all ages when we gather on Wednesday, February 26 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. We start to stitch and chat at 12:30 or 1 p.m., and continue as long as schedules permit. A variety of colors of yarn is available for your use. Bring your patterns and needles and join us if you can.
When it’s this cold and windy, we are reminded of those who do not have warm hats. This group distributed over 1,600 caps last fall. See if you can spot some of our creations as you do your shopping.
Please contact the Senior Center at 265-4678 if you need further information. They will put you in contact with one of our group. Hope to see you Wednesday.
‘Rock of Ages’ at KW
Kelly Walsh High School presents the best jukebox musical to come out of Broadway, Rock Of Ages: High School Edition, February 28, 29 and March 5, 6, 7. All times at 7 p.m., all tickets are free. Yes, this rock and roll musical takes the classic songs that Casper loves and brings them to the Kelly Walsh stage. Songs from Journey, Whitesnake, Europe, Poison and more will send you back to your hard rocking years. Tickets can be reserved at Kellywalsh.org/tickets.
Benefit breakfast Sunday
VFW Post 9439 and Auxiliary, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, will host a benefit breakfast for Interfaith from 8 to 11 a.m., on Sunday, March 1. All proceeds go to Interfaith. Menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, green chili, pancakes, French toast sticks, danish, fruit and beverages. Cost is $7.00 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Please come out and give your support. Public is welcome.
Stations and soup March 4
Beginning March 4, join us each Wednesday through April 1 at 6:00 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper at Christ Episcopal, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Be warmed and find fellowship and grace with us. The Episcopal Church welcomes you!
Hockey helps the hungry March 5
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual Hockey Helps the Hungry, supporting the Salvation Army, will be held Thursday, March 5 at the Casper Ice Arena. The event starts at 5:30 with a little scrimmage between the 6U’s/8U’s and some of our local firefighters! Stick around to see who gets bragging rights as Casper Oilers High School teammates become rivals in the annual Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona County battle on the ice. Admission to the event is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Casper Hockey seniors will also be honored as we acknowledge their time and dedication to our club and the sport of hockey. Make plans to come and help us make this event our most successful yet in support of the Salvation Army. For more information, contact Diane at (307) 315-0188.
Adult science nights
The Science Zone will be partnering with Gruner Brothers Brewing on March 7 to explore the science behind beer. Gruner Brothers will showcase the science of fermentation, including a hops geyser and will include a tour of the brewing facility. The event will be held at Gruner Brothers from 6 to 8 p.m.
The next event in this series will take place in partnership with Urban Bottle on March 21. The evening will delve into the science of wine making and fruit fermentation. This event will take place at Urban Bottle from 6-8 p.m.
Subscription market boxes available
Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been cultivating community since 2012. You are invited to join our community through our new Market Box. The Market Box is a local subscription to food. Subscribing ensures a crafted box of five to seven locally grown, produced, and crafted items. Once subscribed, the box will be available for pick up every Saturday March 7 to April 25.
Fresh microgreens from Cackleberry Farms and baklava from Sweet Zoey are a couple of items that are featured.
Winter Farmers Market vendors will be on site at the Good Food Hub located at 420 West First Street in downtown Casper, as they are each Saturday, selling their locally made food and products during pick up times of the Market Box offering additional local shopping opportunities for our customers.
Products include jams and jellies, baked goods, salsas, coffee and tea, grass fed beef, pasture eggs, and so much more.
Subscribe by emailing cmurphy@wyfftp.org.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in our community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, our community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves, and our community becomes stronger.
For more information on all of the work Wyoming Food for Thought Project does, please visit our website at www.wyfftp.org.
Tacos at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special is Taco Bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Ash Wednesday at Christ Episcopal
Begin Lent with Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Everyone is welcome to start the journey to Easter at the service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Adult scientists gather
Science lovers of Casper are welcome to attend the inaugural meeting of the Royal Society of Casper from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday. This is a meeting for interested adults that have a passion for science and would like to create a forum for fellowship, exploration and inquiry. The purpose of this inaugural meeting will be to explore the needs of participants and to establish the direction for the future of this group. The meeting will take place at the Science Zone
Maundy Thursday in Glenrock
Be present with us on Thursday, April 9, at the Maundy Thursday service at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 6 p.m., for Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar. Then watch with us for an hour of the overnight watch in preparation for Good Friday, between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Good Friday. All are welcome and meditation materials for the watch will be provided. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Good Friday in Glenrock
Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, welcomes folks of all ages for Good Friday services: Stations of the Cross for children and families at 5:30 p.m., and the Service of Tenebrae (Shadows) with special music and the reading of the Passion Gospel of John in parts at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to worship together as one on the journey to Easter. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Palm Sunday in Glenrock
Join us at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, for the Procession of the Palms and Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 5. We offer special music, palm crosses, and the Gospel read in parts, as we begin Holy Week. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Coed volleyball in April
The 11th Annual Casper Coed Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2020. It is anticipated that teams from all over the region will play in the tournament, with teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Saturday’s pool play will determine seeding for the Sunday double elimination bracket play. Matches will be played at the Casper Recreation Center and various Natrona County School District facilities.
Various levels of play are offered for adult coed teams. They include “A” Division (Power Volleyball), “B” Division (Semi-Power Volleyball), and “C” Division (Recreational Volleyball). The top finishers in each division will receive an award. In addition, the top placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball apparel. Special discount hotel rates will be available at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center for participants.
The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, April 9, 2020. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). Online registration is available. Entries may be mailed or delivered to the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. If additional information is needed, contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383 or go to the website, www.crlasports.com.