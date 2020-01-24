Town Crier: This Just In

Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on February 1. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).

School’s out on Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5-13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for nonmembers, $17 for Rec Center members.

For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.

Forum hosts Frankland Feb. 8

“Analysis of 2020 Presidential Candidates” will be the topic presented by guest speaker Erich Frankland at the Saturday, February 8 luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.