Town Crier: This Just In

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Children's classes at Rec Center
Several unique classes for youth are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning February 1.
Let it Snow Cupcakes -- Join Lauren Tyson in this tasty and fun-filled decorating class! Students ages 8-12 will learn basic decorating skills and have fun making snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflakes on cupcakes. Class will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on February 1. Fee of $24 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on February 1. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
School’s out on Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5-13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for nonmembers, $17 for Rec Center members.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
Forum hosts Frankland Feb. 8
“Analysis of 2020 Presidential Candidates” will be the topic presented by guest speaker Erich Frankland at the Saturday, February 8 luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
Frankland is currently a faculty member and Chair of the Department of Political Science, History and International Studies at Casper College and is also an adjunct faculty of the University of Wyoming. He serves on various college committees relating to international and multicultural groups and activities, and is currently treasurer of the Faculty Senate. Frankland is an award-winning educator recognized locally, statewide and nationally for his achievements. Frankland has served as a consultant to local, national and international media.
A $15, including tax and gratuity, buffet lunch is served at noon in the dining room of the Ramkota, 800 N. Poplar. Announcements start at 12:15 and the program at 12:30. The forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the forum’s calling tree please make a lunch reservation by calling Shauna at 237-9300 by Wednesday February 5.
Canines for Charity
The 25th annual Canines for Charity Fun Day in honor of Pam Dunn is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bear Trap Meadow. Races are free, spectators are free.
Short Races: 4 mile sled and ski-jor, 1 mile sled and ski-jor, 100 Yard Dash for little ones, Sled Dog Revenge - the dog sits on the sled and the musher pulls the sled for 100 Yards, Pam’s Sourdough Race -- start in a sleeping bag in the meadow, jump out, put your boots on, harness and hook up 3 sled dogs and race on the 1 mile track.
Pot luck dinner at Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road in the Casper Room at 5 p.m. Slide show of the races and reminiscing with Andy Conser and Floyd about past races. For more information go to CaninesForCharity.org or contact Noreene Rodgers, 259-7200.