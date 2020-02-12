Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Half-price plus size at Methodist thrift

Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of both men’s and women’s jeans, all sizes, waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain. The racks are bulging, so they’ve marked ladies’ plus sizes at half price. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-4, Saturday 10-2. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.

Glow skate Friday at DSS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}