You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Half-price plus size at Methodist thrift

Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of both men’s and women’s jeans, all sizes, waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain. The racks are bulging, so they’ve marked ladies’ plus sizes at half price. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-4, Saturday 10-2. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.

Glow skate Friday at DSS

David Street Station presents the final night of skating, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday with a Glow Skate, sponsored by Greiner Ford. Great tunes and fun lights provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light. As they dim their regular lighting and the glow of colorful lights come on, you won’t want to miss this special event. Make it a valentine’s date with your special someone or bring the whole family for a colorful fun time. Come early, as the first 100 skaters will receive glow sticks to wear on the ice! Skaters who wear neon will receive $1 off ice skating.

Better Breathers Feb. 27

The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.

The topic for this month will be "How to Keep Your Lungs Healthy," presented by Dotty Stubbs RRT.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.

The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 1 through 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News