Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Half-price plus size at Methodist thrift
Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of both men’s and women’s jeans, all sizes, waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain. The racks are bulging, so they’ve marked ladies’ plus sizes at half price. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-4, Saturday 10-2. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.
Glow skate Friday at DSS
David Street Station presents the final night of skating, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday with a Glow Skate, sponsored by Greiner Ford. Great tunes and fun lights provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light. As they dim their regular lighting and the glow of colorful lights come on, you won’t want to miss this special event. Make it a valentine’s date with your special someone or bring the whole family for a colorful fun time. Come early, as the first 100 skaters will receive glow sticks to wear on the ice! Skaters who wear neon will receive $1 off ice skating.
Better Breathers Feb. 27
The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.
The topic for this month will be "How to Keep Your Lungs Healthy," presented by Dotty Stubbs RRT.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.