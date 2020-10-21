Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Drug Take Back Day Saturday
U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen wants to ensure that everyone knows how to rid their home of unused and unwanted medications.
The DEA is holding its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“Many people don’t know how to properly dispose of old medications. They are either disposed of improperly, which damage the environment, or not discarded, which may allow medications to end up in the wrong hands,” said Klaassen.
Drive-thru for treats at Primrose
Primrose Retirement Communities, 1865 S. Beverly, is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 30. All are welcome to drive through and safely collect treats from hand-decorated candy chutes created by the residents.
Photos from 'Lonesome Dove' at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibit featuring artistic photographs taken during the filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.” Organized by the Alkek Library at Texas State University in partnership with Texas Humanities, this display will be on view through November 28, 2020.
Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana and establish the first ranch there captured the public’s imagination and has never let it go. The “Lonesome Dove” miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience.
Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the television production, the “Lonesome Dove” photo exhibit presents classic images taken during the filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and series’ co-executive producer. His images are worlds apart from ordinary production stills and depict an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history.
Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired winter hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Hunting for Heroes benefit Nov. 7
All American Hunting Bash, hosted by Mule Deer Foundation and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming, is 6 p.m., on November 7. For online ticket sales, see muledeer.myeventscenter.com.
Join Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming for a lively and quick huge firearms raffle, silent auction, and live auction. In under three hours, at least 15 firearms will be raffled and auctioned as well as numerous other great prizes such as artwork and hunts! This event is free to attend, just buy your raffle tickets, bid on the auctions, and have fun! There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the event.
All who pre-register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 Raffle Package. All who order raffle packages prior to the event will receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package. Online sales will end at 11:59 p.m., on November 5, but do not worry if you miss the online sales you can still buy tickets at the event.
If you would like to participate remotely just purchase your package(s), make sure to enter “REMOTE” when asked during the checkout process (all remote participant purchases must be completed 48 hours prior to the event). We will send you a photo of your tickets. Then we will randomly split up your tickets as evenly as possible between both the firearm buckets and bonus guns buckets just prior to the start of the event. Then just sit back and watch on the drawings Facebook live! We will also call online winners within a 24 hours of the event.
