Town Crier: This Just In

“The Rotary Club of Casper recognizes that many non-profits have missed their opportunities to fundraise due to COVID-19. For this reason, we have decided we can serve our community by sharing the proceeds from this event with the local organizations that need our support now more than ever,” said Scroggins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Platte River Trails Trust (PRTT) has also canceled their biggest annual fundraiser, Riverfest, which has coincided with the Great Duck Derby since 2000. Riverfest has been the PRTT’s signature event for 28 years, since 1992, and includes a regional brew fest, food trucks, live music, family friendly activities and shopping booths.

As with years past, tickets are on sale for $20, which allows the purchaser to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is entered in the race. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you could win one of over 100 prizes (each valued at a minimum $30). The first three finishers win prizes of $5,000, $1,000, and $1,000, respectively. Ducks drop at 3:30 p.m. and should arrive at the finish line around 4 p.m. The winners will be posted on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and website shortly after.