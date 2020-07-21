Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Eugene, 307-462-6821;
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 307-224-4104 (X 7);
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, reopened Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m., 258-9646;
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., 577-1041;
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com;
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grab and go format, 265-0242;
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m., 277-715
- Mary Ann Budenske 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com
Duck Derby virtual, Riverfest canceled
Like many organizations, the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser will look a bit different this year. While so many local events have been canceled, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to announce that the annual Duck Derby will take place virtually on August 22, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting three local nonprofits, as well as the Rotary Club of Casper’s ongoing and future community projects. However, the Platte River Trails annual Riverfest gathering that has accompanied the Duck Derby since 2000 has been canceled this year.
“Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, and understanding our role as community leaders, we have decided to do the Great Duck Derby virtually this year,” said Lisa Scroggins, president of the Rotary Club of Casper.
The Great Duck Derby will stream online on the Rotary Club of Casper's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For the past 20 years, the Great Duck Derby has been the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser. While proceeds from the event typically support current and future local projects, such as Rotary Park, Crossroad Adventure Playground, and the bouldering park coming to Crossroads Adventure Park in the next few months, this year the lub has decided to share a portion of the proceeds with four local organizations, the Platte River Trails Trust, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Mimi’s House, and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
“The Rotary Club of Casper recognizes that many non-profits have missed their opportunities to fundraise due to COVID-19. For this reason, we have decided we can serve our community by sharing the proceeds from this event with the local organizations that need our support now more than ever,” said Scroggins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Platte River Trails Trust (PRTT) has also canceled their biggest annual fundraiser, Riverfest, which has coincided with the Great Duck Derby since 2000. Riverfest has been the PRTT’s signature event for 28 years, since 1992, and includes a regional brew fest, food trucks, live music, family friendly activities and shopping booths.
As with years past, tickets are on sale for $20, which allows the purchaser to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is entered in the race. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you could win one of over 100 prizes (each valued at a minimum $30). The first three finishers win prizes of $5,000, $1,000, and $1,000, respectively. Ducks drop at 3:30 p.m. and should arrive at the finish line around 4 p.m. The winners will be posted on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and website shortly after.
Duck Derby tickets can be purchased from any local Rotarian, at Hilltop Bank, Altitude Veterinary Hospital, Martinizing Dry Cleaning, or Jonah Bank. Tickets are also available online at rotaryclubofcasper.org. Tickets are on sale now through 3 p.m. on August 22.
For additional information, event updates, prize details and more, follow the Great Duck Derby on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and visit rotaryclubofcasper.org. To request an interview, please reach out to Miamie Sleep, the 2020 Duck Commander at miamie@greendogwyo.com or 307-235-6558.
Children's Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children's Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school, high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!