You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Studebaker meeting rescheduled

The scheduled June 20 meeting of the Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming has been rescheduled to the July 18 meeting date. If you have questions, please contact current club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.

CC museums open

After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown, both the Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum are again open to the public.

Changes as a result of COVID-19 include a reduction in operating hours as well as a limit of 25 people, including both staff and visitors, in each museum’s display spaces and lobby.

Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Tate will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors to both museums will be asked to wear face masks. Staff is also asking that groups of no more than eight people come to the museums, visitors keep 6 feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times.

Both the Tate and Werner now have sanitizing stations, and all visitors will be encouraged to use them both before and after their visit. The Tate’s “Dino Den” and the Werner’s “The Lair’ are closed until further notice, all summer programming has been canceled and tours will not be available.

The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, call the Tate at 268-2447. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108. Both museums are free and open to the public.

Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse this week for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.

The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law enforcement officers will be working side-by-side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. All donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

Dine-in or curbside service is available. Texas Roadhouse is providing live entertainment in the parking lot from Aquile and Zach Schommer on both nights. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest and support Special Olympics Wyoming.

For more information on the The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, please visit https://sowy.org/letr.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 6, 7 and 8, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News