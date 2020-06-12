Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Studebaker meeting rescheduled
The scheduled June 20 meeting of the Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming has been rescheduled to the July 18 meeting date. If you have questions, please contact current club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.
CC museums open
After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown, both the Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum are again open to the public.
Changes as a result of COVID-19 include a reduction in operating hours as well as a limit of 25 people, including both staff and visitors, in each museum’s display spaces and lobby.
Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Tate will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Visitors to both museums will be asked to wear face masks. Staff is also asking that groups of no more than eight people come to the museums, visitors keep 6 feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times.
Both the Tate and Werner now have sanitizing stations, and all visitors will be encouraged to use them both before and after their visit. The Tate’s “Dino Den” and the Werner’s “The Lair’ are closed until further notice, all summer programming has been canceled and tours will not be available.
The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, call the Tate at 268-2447. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108. Both museums are free and open to the public.
Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse
The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse this week for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law enforcement officers will be working side-by-side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. All donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Dine-in or curbside service is available. Texas Roadhouse is providing live entertainment in the parking lot from Aquile and Zach Schommer on both nights. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest and support Special Olympics Wyoming.
For more information on the The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, please visit https://sowy.org/letr.
