Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Studebaker meeting rescheduled

The scheduled June 20 meeting of the Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming has been rescheduled to the July 18 meeting date. If you have questions, please contact current club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.

CC museums open

After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown, both the Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum are again open to the public.

Changes as a result of COVID-19 include a reduction in operating hours as well as a limit of 25 people, including both staff and visitors, in each museum’s display spaces and lobby.

Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Tate will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors to both museums will be asked to wear face masks. Staff is also asking that groups of no more than eight people come to the museums, visitors keep 6 feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times.