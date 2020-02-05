Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Artist talk at noon
“Where the Little People Live,” the first show for the 2020 spring semester at the Goodstein Visual Arts Center, is now on display through Feb. 6. An artist talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 6.
The show presents the works of Montana painter Carol Hartman. Hartman’s “large and colorful” oil paintings in the exhibit are done on birch panels and “ ... depict the purity of our Bighorn Canyon wilderness,” she said.
The exhibition and talk are free and open to the public. The talk will take place in Room 102, beginning at noon Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery and Room 102 are located in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center on the Casper College campus.
Free legal information
Volunteer reference attorneys are available on the first and third Thursday every month at the Natrona County Townsend Justice Center, 115 North Center, First Floor, from 2 to 4 p.m., including this Thursday. These attorneys assist self-represented litigants by providing legal information and resource referrals on civil legal matters. Any questions can be directed to Equal Justice Wyoming at 307-777-8383.
FIB to donate money
At 4 p.m. representatives from First Interstate Bank will be awarding grants to 19 local organizations, totaling $75,980. The event will be held at First Interstate’s Downtown Casper branch. Grant recipients from each organization will be in attendance to receive funds.
Recipients include Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, CASA of Natrona County, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, Child Development Center, The Climb Program, David Street Station, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Mimi’s House, Nicolaysen Art Museum, Seton House, Special Olympics Wyoming, We Read, Wyoming Dementia Care, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and YMCA of Natrona County.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Harry Potter book night at Tate
The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host Harry Potter Book Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Harry Potter Book Night is free and open to the public.
The Tate, along with other locations around the globe, will be celebrating Harry Potter Book Night with Bloomsbury Publishing plc. “Each year, Bloomsbury encourages book stores, museums, libraries and other entities to join them in an international book night to celebrate the epic Harry Potter books. This year’s book is 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,'” said Patti Finkle, director of museums.
The book features the Triwizard Tournament as well as dragons. Using that as the basis for the evening’s events, the Tate will look at where dragon stories came from — and if they were based on dinosaur bones — as well as the dinosaur Dracorex Hogwartsia. In addition to studying dragons and dinosaurs attendees will also be able to play muggle and wizard games with staff from the Goodstein Foundation Library, learn about owls from Audubon Wyoming, participate in a wizard robe costume contest, make a potion or two and enjoy face painting, treats and “pumpkin juice.”
The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Finkle at 268-3026.
Cricut intro and demo
If you are an avid crafter or enjoy DIY, you should know about the Cricut Maker. The Cricut is a cutting machine that helps makes all your crafting projects a breeze. Learn how to use the Cricut and about all your project possibilities using the Cricut Design Space. The intro and demo will be held at 6 p.m. in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The Cricut is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.