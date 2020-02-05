Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Cricut intro and demo

If you are an avid crafter or enjoy DIY, you should know about the Cricut Maker. The Cricut is a cutting machine that helps makes all your crafting projects a breeze. Learn how to use the Cricut and about all your project possibilities using the Cricut Design Space. The intro and demo will be held at 6 p.m. in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The Cricut is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.