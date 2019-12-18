Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Stuff the Van toy drive
Townsquare Media is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing and cash for 2,100 kids in Casper, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday outside Walmart East. Toys and clothing are distributed to many partner agencies and cash is used to fill out the gifts and then restock the shelves at Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which provides weekend and school holiday food to nearly 800 children in Casper and Glenrock.
Twelve Days of Christmas open
The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. daily through December 23. Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts. The charity this year is Hospice of Natrona County. For more information call Joyce at 262-3378.
4teens @ 4
The Natrona County Library will host a fun and delicious holiday-themed craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, in the Crawford Room. Teens will be able to give the gift of Christmas in a jar with this adorable Christmas Cookie Mix in a Jar craft, complete with everyone’s favorite chocolate morsel M&M’s! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Holiday show at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will celebrate the holidays with a special show, Season of Light. This full-dome presentation traces the history of many holiday customs which involve lights in the winter darkness – Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the Menorah, luminarias and more. You’ll learn a bit about Christian, Jewish, Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi customs. Season of Light plays at 4:15 p.m. through Friday, and December 26 and 27, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The show is about 35 minutes long, recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Feathers at Werner
The December session of the Werner Wildlife Study Series will look at the topic of “Feathers and Fur: At Home on the Range,” at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature two Wyoming biologists, Brittany Elliott and Taylor Berge, who will discuss wildlife and energy development.
Elliott, who received her bachelor’s in biology from the University of Wyoming at Casper, is passionate about the local environment. That passion has fueled her work with wildlife living in wind and energy development areas. Since graduating, she has worked “ ... with a variety of wildlife including grassland studies in California, entomology research in Costa Rica and primarily avian and mammalian surveys in Wyoming’s high-plains desert prairie.”
Berge graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s in zoology. “I am passionate about all things Wyoming and in finding solutions for environmental and energy development conflicts,” she said. Currently, Berge works as an environmental biologist and supports several environmentally-related projects, including raptor surveys, sage grouse conservation and habitat risk assessments.
“Feathers and Fur: At Home on the Range” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.