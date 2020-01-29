Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Blessing for first responders
St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School would like to extend an open invitation to all Casper area first responders and government officials to join them for a dedicated prayer service and blessing from the SAS school community and The Most Reverend Bishop Steven Biegler. This service will be held shortly after the regularly scheduled full Catholic Mass. The prayer service and blessing are slated to take place at 9:30 a.m. SAS is located at 1145 W. 20th Street. Any questions should be directed to Jansen Curry, SAS PR coordinator, 234-2873 ext. 307.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Learn to knit or crochet
Learn the portable life skill of knitting or crochet at the Casper Recreation Center beginning January 30.
Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of knitting or crochet or increase skills in this six-week class meeting on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for nonmembers and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or check online at www.activecasper.com.
4teens @4
Are you competitive? Do you like kicking everyone’s butts in board games and card games? No? Well, that’s OK. The Natrona County Library will host a fun board and card game program for both competitive AND non-competitive teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Teen Zone. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday for suicide prevention
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. The nonprofit beneficiary for Thursday is Drew's Decision (suicide prevention).
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.