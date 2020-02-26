Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Final UW candidate in Casper
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each in Casper on Thursday.
The final candidate is Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Daniel M. White, Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.
Those viewing the faculty, staff and Casper forums with each finalist via WyoCast will have the ability to submit questions through that system.
The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires that are being established for each finalist at the following sites:
White -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.
Because people in Casper will not interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday. During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
Better Breathers Feb. 27
The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.
The topic for this month will be "How to Keep Your Lungs Healthy," presented by Dotty Stubbs RRT.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
4teens @4
Brush up on all the different parts of speech including inventive nouns, adjectives, verbs and interjections! The Natrona County Library will host a fun (and grammatical) Mad Libs program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., in the Teen Zone. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiary February 27 is Here to Help Wyoming Foundation.
Adult scientists gather
Science lovers of Casper are welcome to attend the inaugural meeting of the Royal Society of Casper from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a meeting for interested adults that have a passion for science and would like to create a forum for fellowship, exploration and inquiry. The purpose of this inaugural meeting will be to explore the needs of participants and to establish the direction for the future of this group. The meeting will take place at the Science Zone.
Wyoming History Series: Too Young for the Times
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room. This month's presenter, George Trojan, will be discussing his experiences during WWII, as well as his book on the same subject, “Too Young for the Times.” This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 for more information.
UU hosts drumming circle
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community at 1040 West 15th Street. At 7 p.m. Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
'Immersive experience:’ ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” runs Thursday through Saturday in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre.
The story, adapted and choreographed by Wood, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality,” said Wood. Published in 1892, Gilman’s semi-autobiographical short story details a young woman’s experience with the then popular method of treating women suffering from postpartum depression and nervousness called a “rest cure.” “The rest cure is often considered worse than the actual diagnosis itself,” Wood noted.
According to Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be brought alive onstage by a talented cast through movement and the intertwining of dance, theater and multimedia elements. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up and begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 307-268-2500 or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
The Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre is located in the Gertrude Krampert Theatre building on the Casper College campus.