Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Tour Bishop Home

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.