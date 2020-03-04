Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
Teen writers
Come check out the monthly Teen program, Teen Writers, at 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing and listen to other writers. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday for Special Olympics
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiary for March 5 is Special Olympics Wyoming.
Hockey helps the hungry
Casper Amateur Hockey Club's annual Hockey Helps the Hungry, supporting the Salvation Army, will be held Thursday at the Casper Ice Arena. The event starts at 5:30 with a little scrimmage between the 6U’s/8U’s and some local firefighters. Stick around to see who gets bragging rights as Casper Oilers High School teammates become rivals in the annual Kelly Walsh v. Natrona County battle on the ice. Admission to the event is a nonperishable food item or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Casper Hockey seniors will also be honored as their time and dedication to the club and the sport of hockey is acknowledged. Make plans to come and help make this event the most successful yet in support of the Salvation Army. For more information, contact Diane at 307-315-0188.
Cyber security workshop
How much of your banking, bill paying, and other personal activities do you do online? With more and more of life becoming digitized and moving to the cloud, it’s incredibly important that you know how to keep that information safe. Join the library as they host Jed Shenefelt of Super Nerd for an informative talk about cyber security, including identity theft and password safety. This program is free and open to the public, and it will be held at 6 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Spring musical at Centennial
Centennial Middle School Drama Club will perform its spring musical, Into the Woods Jr., on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the CMS cafeteria. The musical features 21 talented students who bring the characters to life with their wonderful interpretations of several well-known fairy tale creatures. The musical also features a set designed completely by students.
Register for youth hoops tourney
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys and girls 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is March 5, 2020. The team fee of $180 includes a 3-game guarantee, a free throw competition on Friday night, March 20 and admission to a pool party on Saturday night at the Casper Family Aquatic Center.
For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.