Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Final mandatory meetings for kinder parents
Dual Language Immersion (DLI) information meetings for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students are scheduled for the times listed below. Parents must attend a meeting if they are interested in enrolling their incoming kindergarten child in a DLI program for the 2020-21 school year. These are informational meetings only and parents will still need to use the online enrollment process (available in January) to enroll their child in kindergarten for 2020-21.
All meetings are held at NCSD Central Services Facility 970 North Glenn Road. Thursday, Jan. 9, noon and 6 p.m.
DLI Programs for the 2020-21 school year will be at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish) and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish).
If you already have a child in a DLI program, you will not need to attend a meeting. However, please make sure you complete and sign a "commitment form." You can get a commitment form from your child's school.
If parents/guardians have questions, please contact Aaron Wilson, director of teaching and learning, at aaron_wilson@natronaschools.org or 253-5305.
Learn Windows 10
The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 3 p.m. in the Crawford Room. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Teen Writers
Come check out the monthly teen program, Teen Writers, at 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
PJ Masks Live returns to CEC
"Masks Live: Save The Day!" Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure.
See PJ Masks Live: Save the Day! at the Casper Events Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $26, $44 and $59 each. PJ Masks Live Meet & Greet Upgrade is available for $50 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.