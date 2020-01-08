Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Final mandatory meetings for kinder parents

Dual Language Immersion (DLI) information meetings for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students are scheduled for the times listed below. Parents must attend a meeting if they are interested in enrolling their incoming kindergarten child in a DLI program for the 2020-21 school year. These are informational meetings only and parents will still need to use the online enrollment process (available in January) to enroll their child in kindergarten for 2020-21.

All meetings are held at NCSD Central Services Facility 970 North Glenn Road. Thursday, Jan. 9, noon and 6 p.m.

DLI Programs for the 2020-21 school year will be at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish) and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish).

If you already have a child in a DLI program, you will not need to attend a meeting. However, please make sure you complete and sign a "commitment form." You can get a commitment form from your child's school.

If parents/guardians have questions, please contact Aaron Wilson, director of teaching and learning, at aaron_wilson@natronaschools.org or 253-5305.

