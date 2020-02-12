Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Suicide prevention help
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is offering free classes throughout the year for the general public at the Natrona County Library. These classes are based on best practices and they are the current standard in suicide prevention. They are called “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Classes for February are scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both classes are held in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary, and all are welcome.
The task force also provides support groups for people who have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.
For local information on suicide prevention call the task force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.
Harry Potter Escape Room
Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived! Come join the Library to try your hand at solving clues to escape Professor Vector's detention and make it out of Hogwarts alive. Meet in the Barbara Bush Room for this very special Harry Potter escape room experience on one of the following dates and times (reservations are every 40 minutes):
February 13, Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m.; February 14, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.; February 15, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Groups of up to five can reserve a spot, and kids who can read are welcome to join in on the fun with a parent. Reservations are required. Call 577-7323 to reserve your spot, or visit the website to get more information.
Cash for college workshop
The “Cash for College Financial Aid Workshop” will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center. Attendees need to check in at the Chapman Lobby in the Nolte Gateway Center, where they will be directed to the workshop.
The free workshop is designed to help current and future college students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, necessary to apply for federal student aid. “We will have experts on hand from the financial aid office and various other campus partners to assist students with all things financial aid including FAFSA filing, scholarship applications, verifications and financial aid appeals,” said Shelby Garner, enrollment services specialist at Casper College.
Students planning to attend the workshop will need to bring their 2018 federal tax information or tax returns including IRS W-2 information for them and their spouse if they are married, and for their parents if they are a dependent student.
Those unable to attend the event, or who need additional assistance, can receive a one-on-one appointment to meet with a financial aid office representative Feb. 13, by calling enrollment services at 268-2323.
According to the United States Department of Education, completing and submitting the FAFSA gives students access to the largest source of financial aid to pay for college or career school.
The Nolte Gateway Center is located on the Casper College campus.
4Teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a fun and challenging technology program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. in the Creation Station. Teens can try their hand at controlling and navigating the Library’s very own robotic Sphero through mazes and obstacles. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday helps Glenrock food pantry
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiary February 13 is the volunteer-run Glenrock Area Food Pantry.
Life After Loss starts
Life After Loss is a support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide. This is a 10-week program designed to help you navigate the troubled waters of this time. The class starts at 6 p.m. February 13 at the Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, 6 p.m. Rm. 1327. There is a $12 fee for the book and materials, scholarships are available. Please contact Ardith at 267-3532 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Books on Tap Book Club
The Natrona County Library's Books on Tap Book Club will meet to discuss "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border,” by Francisco Cantú at 6:30 p.m. at Backwards Distillery. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week is taking place through Sunday, February 16, 2020, on Casper Mountain. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, weeklong event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.