Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Groups of up to five can reserve a spot, and kids who can read are welcome to join in on the fun with a parent. Reservations are required. Call 577-7323 to reserve your spot, or visit the website to get more information.

Cash for college workshop

The “Cash for College Financial Aid Workshop” will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center. Attendees need to check in at the Chapman Lobby in the Nolte Gateway Center, where they will be directed to the workshop.

The free workshop is designed to help current and future college students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, necessary to apply for federal student aid. “We will have experts on hand from the financial aid office and various other campus partners to assist students with all things financial aid including FAFSA filing, scholarship applications, verifications and financial aid appeals,” said Shelby Garner, enrollment services specialist at Casper College.

Students planning to attend the workshop will need to bring their 2018 federal tax information or tax returns including IRS W-2 information for them and their spouse if they are married, and for their parents if they are a dependent student.