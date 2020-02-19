Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Saturday, Feb. 22, is the final day of the festival and will take place in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. Titled “Family Afternoon of Mystery, Mayhem and Madness with a Movie,” the day will begin at 1 p.m. with a craft creating monkey masks and binoculars. From 2-4 p.m. the 1995 film “Jumanji” will be shown and pizza will be served.

Tour Bishop Home

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.