Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Humanities festival this week
The 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture explores the topics of “ Mystery, Mayhem and Madness” through Saturday.
Thursday and Friday lectures are free and open to the public, as well as the family afternoon at the Natrona County Library. Tickets for the Thursday night production of “The Yellow Wallpaper” are $12 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at caspercollegearts.cc. A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall and the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre are located on the Casper College campus. The Nicolaysen Art Museum is located at 400 E. Collins Street, and the Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the festival will move to the Wheeler Concert Hall, beginning with a presentation at 9:30 by Franscell titled “What Hath Capote Wrought?” Franscell, an Edgar-nominated crime writer and Wyoming native, will explore the entangled histories of true-crime books and literary nonfiction, up to and including his narrative writing as a Denver Post journalist and author of two bestselling, true accounts about wicked Wyoming crimes.
At 10:30 a.m. Zachary Vreeman, D.M.A., will look at German composers who threw off traditional compositional rules to depict pure, often frightening emotions in their music in his presentation titled: “The Music of Mayhem and Madness: German Expressionism and World War I.”
This year’s Demorest Lecture will be presented by Arielle Zibrak, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, director of English honors, and affiliated assistant professor of gender and women's studies at the University of Wyoming. Zibrak will speak on "Believing Women: Madness and Misogyny in American Fiction." Her presentation will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, at noon in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
At 2 p.m. following the Demorest Keynote at noon, Casper College English instructor and author Joseph Campbell, Ph.D., will present “The Madness of Dystopia.” Campbell, who holds a doctorate in young adult literature with a focus on dystopian literature for young adults from Illinois State University, will explore how books such as “1984,” “Brave New World” and “Fahrenheit 451,” as well as those intended for teens such as “The Hunger Games” and “The Wave,” warn about, and help to explore, what society and government gone mad would look like.
At 7:30 p.m. the premiere of the Casper College Theatre and Dance Department’s production of “The Yellow Wallpaper” will take place in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre under the direction of Wood. The dance adaptation by Wood from the book of the same name, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality. Through the intertwining of dance, theater and multimedia elements, audiences will find themselves accompanying a woman as she restlessly rips through her delicate papier mâché identity,” said Innella Maiers.
Friday, Feb. 21, is the final day of talks and will begin at 9 a.m. with “Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ in Song: A Modern Folk Opera.” Joe Goodkin, a Chicago-based singer/songwriter, will give a musical retelling of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through songs and lyrics inspired by Odysseus’ famous exploits.
At 10 a.m. Lance Jones will present "Saucy Jack in Whitechapel: The Crimes of Jack the Ripper." Jones, a former police chief and museum teacher fellow of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, promises a “ ... walk through the fog in search of Jack the Ripper.”
The final presentation for the festival will take place at 11 and feature Casper College photography instructor Shawn Bush. Bush, a lens-based artist who grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and received his M.F.A. in photography from Rhode Island School of Design, will present “Sacrosanct Soil.” In addition to his talk, a gallery reception will be held at noon for Bush’s exhibition in the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery, also titled “Sacrosanct Soil.”
Saturday, Feb. 22, is the final day of the festival and will take place in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. Titled “Family Afternoon of Mystery, Mayhem and Madness with a Movie,” the day will begin at 1 p.m. with a craft creating monkey masks and binoculars. From 2-4 p.m. the 1995 film “Jumanji” will be shown and pizza will be served.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.