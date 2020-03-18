Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgotten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Takeaway meals for children
NCSD Food Service will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18 at the following sites: Verda James Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, Midwest School, Lincoln Elementary, and the Casper Recreation Center. Signs will be outside to direct where to pick up the meal.
Platte Valley closes lobbies
Effective at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, all Platte Valley Companies locations in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming will restrict lobby traffic. Platte Valley Bank locations in Nebraska and Wyoming will service customers through the drive-thru and bank by appointment.
J. G. Elliott Insurance Center in Nebraska and Wyoming will be drive-thru where available, along with restricted lobby access. All customers will still have access to digital channels and will be able to continue any necessary transactions. All locations continue to be fully staffed and are readily available to assist customers as outlined above and via phone, and email communications.
Luncheon canceled
Because of the coronavirus our luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled. The group will reschedule when things settle down and they feel it is safe for the Red Hatters. Thank you for your understanding.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, handwashing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.
Free tax prep canceled
United Way of Natrona County's free tax preparation, which primarily serves the elderly population which is the most at risk for the novel coronavirus, has been canceled. Watch the United Way of Natrona County Facebook page for updates or possible starting up again in the future.
Changes at Elks lodge
Effectively immediately, these events at the Casper Elks Lodge have been canceled or postponed: Casino night, March 21. These events will continue as scheduled, until further notice: Thursday, March 19, new member orientation, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20, Artisan Alley paint night, 7 p.m.
For more information, call 262-2783 or email casperelks@gmail.com.