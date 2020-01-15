Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Casper business series

At the heart of all great marketing efforts is a good story. Very few businesses can clearly tell people why they do what they do and why it matters. In this workshop, the goal is to have a candid discussion with a few actionable insights into how to help you establish your story, your voice...and then some strategy. Join at noon for a storytelling program presented by Sommer Grogan and Amanda Paxton of The Bark Firm in Casper, WY. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Casper’s new Bohemian Burrito. This workshop is free of charge. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information. Register today at bit.ly/CBSjan20.