Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M. (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgotten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Casper business series
At the heart of all great marketing efforts is a good story. Very few businesses can clearly tell people why they do what they do and why it matters. In this workshop, the goal is to have a candid discussion with a few actionable insights into how to help you establish your story, your voice...and then some strategy. Join at noon for a storytelling program presented by Sommer Grogan and Amanda Paxton of The Bark Firm in Casper, WY. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Casper’s new Bohemian Burrito. This workshop is free of charge. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information. Register today at bit.ly/CBSjan20.
4Teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. in the Creation Station. Using the makerspace’s Cricut Maker vinyl cutter, teens will get to customize and make their own DIY drink cuts. Limited to 20 teens: first come, first served. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday for Audubon
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. The nonprofit beneficiary for January 16 is Audubon of the Rockies.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Genealogy workshop at library
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. This month's presenter, Lisa Stetson, will discuss cemetery burial records. These records, sometimes called permits for burial, often include birth, marriage and death information, which can prove useful when tracking your family’s lineage. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Ice Age wildlife
“Ice Age Wildlife” is the topic for the January session of the Werner Wildlife Study Series at 7 p.m.
Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum education specialist, will look at what animals roamed the earth during the Ice Age, how they dealt with that era’s harsh conditions and more.
As part of his work at the Tate, Hawley gives tours and produces artwork for museum displays. He also contributes a paleontology question and answer column to the museum’s bimonthly newsletter. He illustrated “Islands in the Cosmos: The Evolution of Life on Land,” written by paleontologist Dale Russell. Recently Hawley’s one-man art show, “A Thousand Unnamed Worlds,” was on display for a year at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne.
“Ice Age Wildlife” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
DM performs Shrek
Dean Morgan Middle School will present Shrek The Musical JR. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Dean Morgan Cafe at 1440 S. Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome to this kid-friendly show.
The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages people to examine their prejudices, review what they believe to be their limitations and work to better understand themselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.
Collectors meet
The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. This month’s program will address the subject of auctions and include a presentation of yard art, which has increased in popularity in recent years. Speakers will be Jim Mevissen and Chris Kinner. Anyone from the community interested in the program is invited to attend the meeting. Refreshments will be served.
The club is also seeking new members and members interested in serving on the board of directors. Come to a meeting to find out more details.
The next show being sponsored by the Club is the Super Flea scheduled for March 7 and 8, 2020. The public’s support allows the Club to continue sponsoring four shows per year and sharing “antique and collectible” history with all generations.