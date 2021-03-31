Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Spring Break Camp at rec
Spring Break is almost here and the Casper Recreation Center has some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 12. Sign up your children for the Spring Break Camp that runs daily to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, ice skating on Wednesday and Friday, and swimming on Tuesday and Thursday. There are a limited number of daily registrations for $19 per day.
Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.
Spring Break at ice arena
Celebrate spring break daily to Friday at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.
Cornerstone roundtable
All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff daily through Thursday. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.
Safari International meets Thursday
The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 1, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. The guest speaker is Cole Bummer, who will give a presentation on his 2020 fall hunt for a Wyoming mountain goat. Please come and enjoy an interesting evening. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.
Holy Week at St. Mark's
Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott includes Maundy Thursday on April 1 service at 6 p.m., Holy Communion.
Good Friday on April 2 will include Stations of the Cross at noon. Ecumenical Good Friday Liturgy with "The Seven Last Words" with special music and with guest ministers offering reflections on the "Last Words" of Jesus from the Cross.
Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.
For further information contact the church office, 237-0831.
Holy Week at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 7 p.m., April 1, Maundy Thursday service; 7 p.m., April 2, Good Friday service; 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Please call 265-6329 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon, for more information.