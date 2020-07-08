Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.

July 9, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche.

American Legion meets Thursday

The American Legion Post 2 will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. this Thursday, July 9, at the Casper Elks Lodge. Please note this is a different location from previously announced and please try to help spread the word. They hope to welcome many that have been isolated for so long and want to connect with fellow veterans. There will also be a ZOOM meeting in conjunction with the physical meeting. If you have any questions, email CASPERLEGION@Juno.com. Hope to see you there.

St. Vincent de Paul open

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.

Summer at Methodist thrift