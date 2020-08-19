Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

The show will play in the horseshoe end of the arena with limited seating available to allow for social distancing. Every other row will be left empty and they ask that parties leave a minimum of 3 seats between other parties to ensure 6 feet of distance.

Staff, partners and guests are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and following other routine hygiene protocols. They encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. They ask that all patrons practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from other groups at all times and follow all directional and distancing measures in place both inside and outside the facility. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are encouraged.

Chad Prather is often referred to as "the modern day Will Rogers." He is a fast-talking combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy. Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Chad now calls the Fort Worth, Texas, area home.

Chad Lore, also known as "Wyoming's One Man Band," will surprise you with his uniqueness in every show and with every song. He is hard to classify because he pretty much does everything with his music, from acoustic folk to electric rock.