Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org.

Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition at CFD Old West Museum

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen. Let the holiday cheer guide your creativity in a professional felt crafting lesson on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new!

Fees include supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations.

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from local esteemed Artist, Melissa Cullen.

The Museum is already in the holiday spirit and has decreased the price for this event. Tickets are now $35 for Museum members and $45 for Non-Museum Members.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/museum-membership

